Uma Thurman, Henry Golding Join ‘The Old Guard 2’

Fans of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s 2020 Netflix film The Old Guard will be excited to know that the immortal warrior saga is getting a sequel. The film is also getting two killer new characters, played by Uma Thurman (Kill Bill Vol.1 and 2) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Snake Eyes). The duo will join cast members Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Prince-Bythewood will produce the sequel, which will be directed by Victoria Mahoney (Lovecraft Country).

Based on the graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka (who also wrote the screenplay) and artist Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard follows a team of immortal warriors led by Andy/Andromache of Scythia (Charlize Theron) who spend centuries fighting in various conflicts and keeping their identities a secret. They re-team up to find and recruit Nile (KiKi Layne), a U.S. Marine with recently discovered immortality. The first film ended with a teaser that lost warrior Quynh (Victoria Ngo) escaped her grave at the bottom of the ocean, and is likely seeking revenge on the team.

The Old Guard was notable for its thrilling action sequences, same-sex romance, and Prince-Bythewood’s stylish direction. And the addition of Thurman and Golding is very exciting. I’m especially excited to see Thurman return to the action. After her iconic role as Beatrix Kiddo/The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, Thurman cemented her status as one of the greatest action heroines of all time. but since those films, Thurman has largely stuck to indies and dramatic television series. She most recently appeared as Arianna Huffington in Showtime’s series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for The Old Guard 2, which is expected to start production this year.

