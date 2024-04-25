Poster art for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'.
Category:
Movies

Hold onto Your Mithril! The Extended ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Returns to Theaters

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 02:29 pm

The dream of the early 2000s is alive again with the re-release of The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters. Warners Bros. and Fathom Events are partnering for a special three-night event this summer, where fans can watch the extended AND remastered versions of Peter Jackson’s epic fantasy saga.

Recommended Videos

Remastered in 2020 for 4K Ultra HD, Jackson’s trilogy will play over three consecutive nights. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) hits theaters on June 8, followed by The Two Towers (2002) on June 9, and The Return of the King(2003) on June 10.

Fans will need extra stamina to last through the event, as the extended versions of the films add up to a 683-minute runtime. That’s 11+ hours of J.R.R. Tolkien’s hobbits, elves, wizards, and orcs over three nights. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly.

The Lord of the Rings saga grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide and earned 30 Academy Awards nominations. The series won 17 Oscars, including Best Picture for The Return of the King. In addition to its massive impact on pop culture, LOTR boosted tourism in New Zealand, which remains a must-see destination for fans.

When Peter Jackson first embarked on making the iconic trilogy, the fantasy film genre was all but dead. The Lord of the Rings ushered in a genre revival that enabled future global phenomena like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter to emerge. The films spawned a follow-up trilogy based on The Hobbit, Amazon’s lavish  The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, and the upcoming animated prequel film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Now is the perfect time to revisit the iconic trilogy and introduce younger generations to Tolkien’s universe.

Tickets are currently available at Fathom Events.

(featured image: New Line Cinema)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Zendaya and Mike Faist sitting at a table eating in Challengers
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Jennifer Aniston and Diablo Cody Are Rebooting a Feminist Masterpiece
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton have Dabney Coleman tied up in '9 to 5'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Jennifer Aniston and Diablo Cody Are Rebooting a Feminist Masterpiece
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?
Alec Baldwin talking at a podium.
Category: Movies
Movies
What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Russell Crowe in 'The Exorcism'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
An AI-generated Conor McGregor in the fake 'Popeye' movie trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Zendaya and Mike Faist sitting at a table eating in Challengers
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Jennifer Aniston and Diablo Cody Are Rebooting a Feminist Masterpiece
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton have Dabney Coleman tied up in '9 to 5'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Jennifer Aniston and Diablo Cody Are Rebooting a Feminist Masterpiece
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?
Alec Baldwin talking at a podium.
Category: Movies
Movies
What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Russell Crowe in 'The Exorcism'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
An AI-generated Conor McGregor in the fake 'Popeye' movie trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 25, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.