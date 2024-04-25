Alec Baldwin talking at a podium.
What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 25, 2024 01:18 pm

The Alec Baldwin movie Rust has been the topic of controversy regarding on-set safety after the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, was shot and killed while filming. The film went through a legal battle but still completed principal photography, but is it ever coming out?

Rust is a western film set 1880s Kansas, according to Entertainment Weekly, and focuses on a 13 year-old boy taking care of himself and his brother in the wild west. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin talked about the feel of Rust. “In terms of tone, when I read it the first thing that came to mind is Unforgiven,” Baldwin said. “That time was filled with some dark realities and some harsh realities.”

When it comes to a release date, the answer seems to be a big TBD. After Hutchins’ death, production took a pause in filming from October of 2021 until April of 2023, and then wrapped a month later. So Rust could be released as soon as the end of this year, or we could be waiting a while until we hear news on it.

Rust is, however, in the news as the on-set armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is waiting to be sentenced after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death by the state of New Mexico. With the court proceedings going on, it might be a minute until we know whether or not the movie is going to be released.

So, as of this moment, there is no set release date or news on the actual movie of Rust outside of the court case, and that is where our attention should be for the time being.

(featured image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

