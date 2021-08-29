Things We Saw Today: Victoria Mahoney Will Direct The Old Guard 2

Netflix’s comic book adaptation of The Old Guard was an unexpected delight. Based on the graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez, The Old Guard follows a team of immortal warriors led by Andy/Andromache of Scythia (Charlize Theron) who spend centuries fighting in various conflicts and keeping their identities a secret. They re-team up to find and recruit Nile (KiKi Layne), a U.S. Marine with recently discovered immortality.

The film delivered kinetic action sequences, strong performances, and genuine twists. It also highlighted an effortlessly diverse cast (and crew) and gave us one of the most compelling same-sex romances in recent memory. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love and Basketball), the film had over 78 million views in its first four weeks on Netflix. It was also notable for being the first comic book adaptation directed by a Black woman.

Netflix previously announced that a sequel, The Old Guard 2, was in the works. Now, they’ve announced that Victoria Mahoney (Lovecraft Country) would be directing the hotly anticipated sequel.

Prince-Bythewood decided not to return for the sequel, but will stay on as producer. She said, “I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

Mahoney has directed several episodes of television (Queen Sugar, Grey’s Anatomy, Claws) and made international news when J.J. Abrams hand-picked her to be his second unit director on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, making her the first woman and first Black woman to direct a Star Wars film.

We’re excited to see what Mahoney has in store for us with The Old Guard 2. She said, “Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard, … I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences.”

#TheOldGuard2 📽: And we have lift off! Everyone who knows me–knows that this TEAM, this story, this genre, this zip code, and this realm is a dream come true. Cannot wait for audiences to see what we're cooking up for you all… *Thanks @krolljvar @DEADLINE !#OldGuard2 🎞 https://t.co/xl0nnX4OZP — Crown Vic (@VictoriaMahoney) August 26, 2021

The Old Guard 2 is set to begin filming in 2022.

(via Deadline, image: Netflix)

Patty Jenkins described releasing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max as a “heartbreaking” decision. (via THR)

Candyman scares up an impressive box office debut with 22.4 million dollars. (via Collider)

Kumail Nanjiani and Awkwafina on diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (via LA Times)

even during a category 4 hurricane, people still don’t want dasani pic.twitter.com/DHkoof03xM — bethany peranio (@bethanyperanio_) August 28, 2021 Emmy nominee Hannah Einbinder on Hacks and working with Jean Smart. (via The A.V. Club)

Elijah Wood wants to join the Star Wars franchise and we’re not mad about it. (via CBR)

Kevin Smith gets nostalgic in Clerks III. (via /Film)

RIP to television legend Ed Asner, who has passed away at 91. Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner, who starred as Lou Grant on both sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and hourlong drama “Lou Grant” before a late-career rejuvenation through his poignant voicework in 2009 animated film “Up,” has died. He was 91. https://t.co/bxLVnr6plm — Variety (@Variety) August 29, 2021

Hope you’re having a restful Sunday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]