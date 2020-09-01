comScore

Twitter Responds to Rand Paul Allegedly Subpoenaing Antifa

Where is Antifa HQ? It was in your imagination the whole time!

By Chelsea SteinerSep 1st, 2020, 5:38 pm

Senator Rand Paul has a pouty face.

In a recent tweet, former politician Chuck Callesto claimed that Senator Rand Paul was subpoenaing Antifa records, including travel, donations, funding, etc. While Paul has made no such claims, he did complain about being “attacked by a wild mob,” which turned out to be a group of peaceful protesters.

And in the spirit of his fellow Republicans, Paul has apparently decided to scapegoat the right wing’s favorite boogeyman: the Antifa.

Antifa is short for “anti-fascist,” which is something we all should be. Or we all were, until Trump took office and started behaving like a tinpot dictator. Trump even tried to get Antifa classified as a terrorist group. But the reality is that antifa is not a collective domestic threat.

Unlike the proud boys or other right-wing militia groups, who have their own clubs, websites, and even uniforms, Antifa is a catchall term to describe left-wing protesters who are out in the streets protesting authoritarianism and violence. There is no collective Antifa organization. Unlike the right-wing militia who are literally murdering people in the streets.

Twitter quickly took up the tweet to joke about the non-existent Antifa, and to muse on what their HQ would look like. The results are, predictably, hilarious:

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

