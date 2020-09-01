Twitter Responds to Rand Paul Allegedly Subpoenaing Antifa

In a recent tweet, former politician Chuck Callesto claimed that Senator Rand Paul was subpoenaing Antifa records, including travel, donations, funding, etc. While Paul has made no such claims, he did complain about being “attacked by a wild mob,” which turned out to be a group of peaceful protesters.

And in the spirit of his fellow Republicans, Paul has apparently decided to scapegoat the right wing’s favorite boogeyman: the Antifa.

BREAKING REPORT: Rand Paul has called to SUBPOENA ANTIFA plane records, hotel records, all travel records & all funding…. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 1, 2020

Antifa is short for “anti-fascist,” which is something we all should be. Or we all were, until Trump took office and started behaving like a tinpot dictator. Trump even tried to get Antifa classified as a terrorist group. But the reality is that antifa is not a collective domestic threat.

Unlike the proud boys or other right-wing militia groups, who have their own clubs, websites, and even uniforms, Antifa is a catchall term to describe left-wing protesters who are out in the streets protesting authoritarianism and violence. There is no collective Antifa organization. Unlike the right-wing militia who are literally murdering people in the streets.

Twitter quickly took up the tweet to joke about the non-existent Antifa, and to muse on what their HQ would look like. The results are, predictably, hilarious:

AAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAHAHAHA — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 1, 2020

me and my girlfriend stopping by antifa HQ for some face masks, right after getting iced coffees at the LGBT community (same building) pic.twitter.com/ZM3gvWbLbA — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) September 1, 2020

When I fly to pick up my Soros money at Antifa HQ, I use #AntifaAirlines. pic.twitter.com/r9bNOODNN5 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 1, 2020

FYI: antifa stands for anti-fascist. FYI: the US government should be anti-fascist. FYI: The White House SHOULD be Antifa HQ. — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 1, 2020

If your interested in visiting Antifa HQ, in addition to Antifa Air, they also offer cruises. pic.twitter.com/BPal6ttz3g — Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman LLC💎 (@KurisuS) September 1, 2020

We’ve located the Antifa HQ Sending troops now pic.twitter.com/sA6zZjgH9M — Jet Jaguar (@Jett_Jaguar) September 1, 2020

Antifa HQ is trending, they’re on to us, cancel the book reading sessions, hide your knitting equipment, delete your cute animal gifs — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 1, 2020

DEVELOPING: Raid about to happen at Antifa HQ… pic.twitter.com/L9qRIdQ4p6 — YS (@NYinLA2121) September 1, 2020

I found the ANTIFA Leader! His last known ANTIFA HQ address was: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500 Clearly, this has changed… pic.twitter.com/1e5mRQ8kBc — Mark Judson For Congress – Scorched Earth Democrat (@Judson4Congress) September 1, 2020

I hear that after they’re done raiding Antifa HQ for flight records, they’re headed to the North Pole to question Santa Claus for engaging in Socialist handouts. — SNACK BLOC (@SnackBloc) September 1, 2020

Rand Paul arriving at Antifa HQ pic.twitter.com/Oc3BqorRPH — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) September 1, 2020

I miss the old Antifa tower in New York, but this new Antifa HQ facility is pretty nice. ANTIFA… ASSEMBLE! pic.twitter.com/fmRAVpHvoe — DJ RESISTS (@djhomelessmike) September 1, 2020

The supporting responses are delightful. The bookkeeping department at antifa hq is in deep trouble.

Which reminds me, rioters and thugs, please remember to keep all your receipts! https://t.co/lEe3wADkiq — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 1, 2020

Antifa HQ. Tell them Flounder sent you. pic.twitter.com/BFbZ53y8eG — The ’60s at 60 (@the_60s_at_60) September 1, 2020

BREAKING NEWS!!!

antifa HQ located, occupants currently in stand off with police, both sides awaiting reinforcements pic.twitter.com/fOzZoxZRNW — Turbin42 (@Turbin42) September 1, 2020

(Antifa HQ emergency meeting) President of Antifa: “Y’all just HAD to wear the secret dark outfits on the plane, huh?” — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 1, 2020

This is the CEO and partial address of Antifa HQ pic.twitter.com/xmj78qVdiG — Papa Shawn (@PapaShawn007) September 1, 2020

