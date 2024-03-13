Makoto’s students are getting stronger in season two of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy. Nothing is realistic about this anime, including students who want to stay at school during their summer break.

Reality might just be too dull, but if we were fighting lizards and dragons, maybe all of us would’ve rather stayed at school to fulfill our JRPG dreams. Or you might be motivated to get stronger to impress either Shiki or Makoto, just like some students who admire them. Nothing bad can come from too much enthusiasm, right?

As long as nobody dies because of magical beasts, then probably not. There’s going to be more to come after the students’ summer break. Episode 11 of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy’s second season will be available on Crunchyroll on March 18, 2024.

Humility lesson ? (via TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- Season 2) pic.twitter.com/P9MDpjrvtq — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) March 8, 2024

In Episode 10, Makoto was able to track the person conducting hybrid experiments. Bright, a professor from Rotsgard Academy, is responsible for the crimes. He confessed to hating the Goddess and deeming her “unfit” to rule the world. I know demi-human experiments are bad, but Bright is making a good point.

Even Makoto agrees in theory, since the goddess is a fickle person who is neither kind nor compassionate. She thinks her creations, hyumans, should exist solely to worship and need her. In our world, the Goddess in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy would be called a cult leader.

But experimenting on innocent demi-humans is the wrong method to rebel against the Goddess. If anything, it proves that Bright sees little value in the lives of demi-humans, just like the Goddess.

