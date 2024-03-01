Who’s Abducting Demihumans? We’ll Find Out in ‘Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy,’ Season 2, Episode 9

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy gave us the second season we never thought we wanted but ended up loving. Makoto Misumi has returned to Rotsgard Academy to teach. He’s well-liked, but he scared a lot of students off with his overwhelmingly powerful skills.

Just think about liking that one professor of yours because they make classes fun until exams come along and you’re left utterly stumped with the exam questions. In the previous episode, Makoto welcomed Karen Force, Sif, and Yuno Rembrandt into his class. While the rest of his students dreaded having to fight the lizard man, Makoto had to fight the three newcomers on his own.

Episode 9 of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy will be released on Crunchyroll on March 4, 2024. We can expect new dramatic developments given the revelations from the previous episode.

It’s believed by Makoto that the Rembrandt sisters had a change of heart after experiencing a horrible curse. They were notorious back then for being spoiled and prideful bullies, but the curse made them reconsider their outlook on life. Although the Rembrandt sisters both had a poor reputation, Karen was revealed to be a demon. To make things worse, she’s known to use seduction magic.

But instead of being eliminated, Karen seems to have better intentions for infiltrating the academy. Demihumans are being abducted and experimented on, and an attempt on Makoto himself has been made in the past. These suspicions have been confirmed by Karen herself, who intends to crack down on the experimentation. Whoever is at the bottom of these cruel games was found by Lime Latte, and his identity will be exposed in the next episode.

