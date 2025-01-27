Trying to use TJ Miller to make Ryan Reynolds look bad is not the move

The Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively situation continues to get more…confusing. Especially if his team is still attempting to spin this in Baldoni’s favor. After more lawsuits were filed, Baldoni began coming for Ryan Reynolds.

The It Ends With Us star and director began going back with for with Lively after fans picked up on energies during the press tour. Lively, who starred and produced the film, did not do press with Baldoni despite him playing her husband in the movie. At the premiere, Baldoni was not pictured in the cast photo and the entire cast had unfollowed him on Instagram.

When everyone was seemingly team Lively without knowing the full context, Baldoni’s team reportedly began pushing accounts to smear Lively and praise Baldoni. It resulted in many online turning on Lively before she filed a lawsuit against them for launching a smear campaign against her. Since, other lawsuits have been filed by both parties.

In the midst of that, a video surfaced of Reynolds’ former co-star, TJ Miller, talking about how mean Reynolds was to him. As a reminder: Miller was accused of sexual assault and has had many stories come out about him and how toxic it is to work with Miller. So using Miller as your beacon of hope in a case against Reynolds….certainly is a choice!

Now, we don’t know for certain if this was a move by Baldoni’s team but they did famously try to control the narrative post the It Ends With Us screening. Lively is suing them for allegedly launching a smear campaign against her. So I would not be surprised if the video resurfacing was their next tactic. It’s just hilarious that it is Miller saying this. Did whoever posted this not…..google?

TJ Miller sucks. Hope that helps

The piece from The Daily Mail framed the video as something against Reynolds. As someone who used to be an intern for UCB, let me tell you: You don’t need to feel bad for TJ Miller. Now, personal feelings aside (I did not know Miller but I did watch him ignore everyone at a comedy show while also disrespecting all of our time by being 3 hours late), Miller is someone who has been accused of sexual assault.

So in what world is Reynolds being mean to him something I feel bad about? This is the same weird tactic that Baldoni’s team did use when it came to Reynolds yelling at him about Lively’s weight and how Baldoni went about it. While he didn’t straight up ask her how much she weighed, he did go to her trainer behind her back and ask and used his “injury” as an excuse. He was the DIRECTOR. You can change the blocking, dude!

This situation feels eerily similar. Baldoni tried to make everyone feel bad for him cause Reynolds rightfully yelled at him. Now we’re supposed to “feel bad” because Reynolds was mean to Miller, a known menace? Do you see what I am saying here?

Anyway, if Baldoni’s team is trying to use this as a “tactic,” you’re barking up the wrong tree.

