Someone, Not Me, Wants To Know If TJ Miller Is in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Remember when TJ Miller tried to say Ryan Reynolds was mean to him and it made me like Reynolds even more? Then Miller kept trying to get himself in Deadpool & Wolverine anyway? Well, let’s talk about whether or not we are going to see Weasel again in the Deadpool universe.

Miller played Weasel in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 and then was embroiled in a scandal when allegations of sexual assault popped up against the former Silicon Valley star. He also said that his claim that Ryan Reynolds hated him was misconstrued (probably because he wanted a job in the next Deadpool movie).

Trying to play coy about whether or not he was in the third movie, Miller constantly just said he “couldn’t talk about it,” and then revealed on Jason Nash’s podcast that he is not, in fact, in the movie and was saying that because he “couldn’t” say anything. I mean … I’m pretty sure you can say you are not involved in a movie and that’s not a spoiler when no one wanted you in the next one in the first place.

Miller says that he was talking with Mario Lopez prior to his chat with Nash, and Lopez asked him about Deadpool & Wolverine. “[Lopez] said, ‘Tell me about Deadpool 3, are you going to be in Deadpool 3?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t talk about that,'” he said. “And then as soon as I made a joke about that he’s like ‘OK, well thanks for joining us.’ It was just that, trying to get me to like slip out something about Deadpool 3.”

When Nash then asked Miller if he was in the movie, Miller responded with “Absolutely not.” He went on to say, “But I can’t tell people that, so I just go I’m not allowed to tell people.” Reynolds has also said that Miller would not be in the movie.

This is great news!

Look, I think we would have known given the entire opening scene of the trailer included Wade with all the people he loves in the room and Weasel was decidedly not there. But also, when you go around talking about Reynolds negatively while you yourself are already a problematic hire, no wonder they said, “No thank you,” to you joining the cast again.

Miller has also said on The Adam Carolla show that he wouldn’t even work with Reynolds again! “I mean, would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again.” So … great! He doesn’t have to. And I will love every second of Deadpool & Wolverine without him in it. And given the situation … I don’t think he’d come back if another Deadpool were happening, either.

Anyway, Miller also lost his job as the voice of mucus in the Mucinex commercials, so I’m glad that he doesn’t get to keep Weasel, either. All of this is to say that he told Jason Nash he’s not in it but maybe he’s lying? Personally, I hope he’s not because Wade does not need a Weasel anymore when he has Logan by his side.

