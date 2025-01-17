‘SO FUNNY:’ Justin Baldoni’s complaint against Blake Lively is getting dragged online

The Justin Baldoni saga will not end. I’m exhausted. This time, he is suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for trying to “destroy” him and their film, It Ends With Us.

Baldoni, who you might remember as that guy from Jane the Virgin, has been going back and forth over his involvement with Lively and their film. Originally, it was made to believe that Lively was hard to work with and Baldoni was, with the help of a PR firm, not at fault. Lively then sued, claiming Baldoni and his team launched a smear campaign against him.

It now seems like Baldoni’s issue is that Lively said he launched a smear campaign. A real “I am protesting your saying that what I did that sullied your name was bad” energy. The lawsuit is trying to prove that Lively, Reynolds, and others (like Taylor Swift) took the movie out from underneath Baldoni. Which is odd given his “proof” in this situation.

“This is not a case about celebrities sniping at each other in the press. This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal an entire film right out of the hands of its director and production studio,” the lawsuit states, according to CNN.

Baldon is looking for a $400 million payday from the suit and provided text evidences that Reynolds worked on the script, which clarified an issue fans had with Reynolds. When rumors began about the tension between Lively and Baldoni, it was revealed that Reynolds wrote a key scene for the film. Many thought he violated the WGA strike since production began in May, after the strike started, but Baldoni’s texts reveal that the work took place prior. Thanks, Justin?

Bringing Taylor Swift into this was certainly a choice

In those same texts, he alludes to a “Taylor” doing work on the film. That would be Taylor Swift. Which…my guy, if you wanted people to be on your side, including Taylor Swift in this was far from the right move.

As writer Carina Adly Mackenzie wrote on X, the situation is….well, “funny” but not in that haha kind of way.

I’m sorry but Baldoni’s complaint against Blake Lively is SO FUNNY. She complains of prolonged sexual harassment, misogyny, and provides evidence that he hired a team to exact a targeted smear campaign. He has 179 pages of “yeah well she is annoying and her husband is mean” — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) January 17, 2025

The lawsuit goes on to try and allege that Lively attempted to ruin Baldoni’s career. “Lively stole Wayfarer’s movie, hijacked Wayfarer’s premiere, destroyed Plaintiffs’ personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely,” the lawsuit states.

Lively’s team told CNN that this “is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim.”

Baldoni suing Lively and Reynolds is just the latest part of this back and forth. It started when Lively filed a civil suit after Baldoni allegedly got his PR team to launch a smear campaign against her as well as alleging that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.. Then Baldoni claimed that Reynolds based the character of “Nicepool” in Deadpool & Wolverine after him and now this.

