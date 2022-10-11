Ryan Reynolds Was Mean to TJ Miller (As Told By Miller) and Now I Love Ryan Reynolds Even More

T.J. Miller (you know, that guy who was in Deadpool and used to be the voice of the Mucinex guy before Jason Mantzoukas replaced him) has logged online to tell the story of how Ryan Reynolds was mean to him on the set of Deadpool and Deadpool 2. And if you know anything about Miller, I’m team Reynolds right out the gate.

Previously known for his work on Silicon Valley, Miller fell from social grace when he was accused of sending a grossly transphobic email to journalist Danielle Solzman over a negative review, which followed a story about Miller allegedly sexually assaulting and punching a woman. All of this is in addition to Miller’s Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund accusing Miller of bullying her on set (and the male cast of enabling him). Oh, there was also that time he got arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat in what I guess was his idea of comedy?

All this is just meant to set the scene of who we’re listening to in this regard, to remind us that when Miller says Ryan Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him, we don’t have to feel bad for him in the slightest.

Speaking on The Adam Carolla Show (in case you were wondering who would even have Miller on as a guest), he shared the story of an “awkward” moment between the two actors. Miller states that Reynolds, in character, would say insulting things about how he wasn’t the star and explain how Miller wasn’t funny to him—all while addressing Miller as his character Weasel in doing so.

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller explained on The Adam Carolla Show. “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

Honestly? That’s funny though.

How is Reynolds the insecure one?

One of the parts of Miller’s story that made me laugh came later in the interview when he says that he would not come back for Deadpool 3 even if they asked him. “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much,’” he said. Sure.

He also said his tune could “change” in the same way it did with his stance on notorious sexist Michael Bay, who Miller vaguely implied has a similar opinion of Reynolds as he does.

Miller, who seems to think that playing Deadpool was what made Ryan Reynolds super famous, brought up the fact that he thinks Reynolds is an “insecure dude” in real life stating: “He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?'”

At the point when Deadpool was released, Reynolds had not only played Wade Wilson before but he’d been in a number of big movies, was already married to Blake Lively, and had a very vast comedy career under his belt. Like, Reynolds wasn’t hurting so I don’t understand this comment in general? Feels like someone (Miller) projecting their own feelings onto someone else (Reynolds) in my humble opinion!

I do not know what Miller is trying to get at with this interview. Especially because he said even if he didn’t have this, I guess, beef with Reynolds, he wouldn’t come back to playing Weasel anyway because he’s been doing it for too long. “I don’t really think you should do something for more than five years,” he said. “I think it’s weird to just go back and play Weasel 10 years later.”

Which is hilarious since back in 2018, Reynolds said that Deadpool 3 would not include Miller.

Basically, Miller just gave an extended interview describing how Reynolds doesn’t like him. Quite frankly, seeing the number of things that Miller has been accused of and the stories surrounding him that have followed him through the comedy community and beyond, I don’t blame Reynolds for disliking him if that is true.

