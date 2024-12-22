Blake Lively’s allegations against Justin Baldoni are horrifying

The It Ends With Us drama continues as star Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against director and star Justin Baldoni. What Lively alleges Baldoni did to her on the set of their new movie is absolutely horrifying.

The lawsuit alleges that Baldoni and his PR team launched a smear campaign against Lively when it became clear that the two were not on good terms during the press tour for It Ends With Us. Baldoni hired the same PR team who worked with Johnny Depp and through the lawsuit, text messages surfaced between Baldoni and publicist Jennifer Abel that was showed Baldoni’s ideas for the campaign, including getting “stan” accounts to support him.

Part of the allegations against Baldoni include Lively claiming that he would share naked pictures of women with her as well as make comments on her body and her weight among other allegations. Baldoni denies these claims. The text messages between him and his PR team do show a targeted effort to come after Lively, which was aided by things like journalists posting old interview clips out of context.

There is still support for Baldoni on social media with apps like TikTok getting flooded with commenters saying they will support the Jane the Virgin star. Lively’s lawsuit forced Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, to make a statement on behalf of Baldoni. He calls the claims “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.” He went on to claim that Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios “only responded to incoming media inquiries to ensure balanced and factual reporting and monitored social activity.”

The two did not promote the film together. Fans pointed out that he was one of the leads as well as the director, meaning Lively and Baldoni should have been paired together. In fact, the two never did a single interview with each other.

Baldoni reportedly said he could speak with Lively’s dead father

All of the allegations against him are horrifying but one really speaks to the kind of man Baldoni is. Lively reportedly claims that Baldoni would say to her that he could speak to her father, Ernie Lively, who passed away in 2021. As someone who also lost my own father in 2021, if a man told me that he could speak to him, I would not be working with that man. Lively is a stronger woman than I am.

According to TMZ, the demands that Lively had for Baldoni included “no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others” as well as no longer discussing his alleged pornography addiction with her. Lively also claims that Baldoni would mention “cast and crew’s genitalia” to her.

There is no excuse for Baldoni to have allegedly done any of this with Lively. The fact that the text messages between Baldoni and his PR team were released is pretty damning. These text messages show both Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan celebrating the take down of Blake Lively in order to hide Baldoni’s alleged actions.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan are pieces of shit who revel in destroying victims and accusers for a paycheck. They spearheaded the smear campaign against Amber Heard, and used the same tactics against Blake Lively. Melissa launched The Agency Group PR in LA which lists Johnny… pic.twitter.com/MaaCrBHnkh — la bella vita (@drugproblem) December 22, 2024

As of this moment, Lively has not said anything further on the situation.

