Ryan Reynolds defending his wife isn’t the gotcha you think it is, Justin Baldoni

In a new lawsuit from Justin Baldoni against The New York Times, Baldoni’s team alleges that Ryan Reynolds berated Baldoni in a meeting. The reason? Baldoni’s request to know Lively’s weight for a scene. Sorry, I’m team Reynolds on this one.

In the suit, Baldoni claims that he asked Lively’s trainer what her weight was because he had a back injury and wanted to make sure it wouldn’t further hurt it. Okay, there are many other ways you can go about this without straight up asking a woman what she weighs. By doing so, you are insinuating that said woman looks to heavy for you. Which is, by default, fat shaming. Hope that helps!

“Reynolds and Lively’s inappropriate and humiliating berating of Baldoni—delivered,

perhaps intentionally, as other celebrity friends were coming in and out of their penthouse—was

prompted by Baldoni’s reasonable inquiry into crucial information needed to ensure safety and avoid

injury in a scene,” the suit said. Baldoni, while training for a physically demanding scene in which his character Ryle would lift Lily, asked his trainer (who was introduced to him by Lively and oversaw his

training for the Film) how much Lively weighed. Baldoni, who suffers from back issues and has

multiple bulging discs, made the inquiry to ensure he could safely perform the lift without injury.”

Baldoni’s suit went on to say that him doing so was “reasonable” as it was for his back injury. Again, there is nothing reasonable about this to me. “Unfortunately, the trainer relayed this information to Lively, who then informed Reynolds. The confrontation that followed was so aggressive that Baldoni felt compelled to offer repeated apologies, despite his question being entirely reasonable and made in good faith.”

As a responsible, Reynolds allegedly screamed at Baldoni at his and Lively’s home.

Asking a woman her weight at all is the issue!

Back problems are a real thing and that I do understand. But if you have back issues and you are the DIRECTOR of the film, you can easily make an adjustment that helps you and does not involve asking around to find out how much a woman weighs. That is fat-shaming, point blank. So if you were that concerned, just simply have the blocking changed and explain that you have back issues that would prevent the scene from working otherwise. Look at that, easy and not asking someone else about an actress’ weight!

Reynolds allegedly yelling at Baldoni is honestly great in my opinion. Good for him, defend your wife. Because if a trainer that I had told a man my weight without my consent? I’d be furious. And good on their trainer for defending Lively and telling them what was going on.

Again, I understand having limitations and injuries but if you have as MUCH control as Baldoni did on this film, you could have easily worked around this issue without asking about Lively’s weight. And I am sure there are men online who think what Baldoni did was fine. It isn’t. He had power and control and could have easily worked around this blocking but instead, he asked another man what a woman’s weight was.

Kudos to Ryan Reynolds for defending his wife in this situation. Sorry, but if my man isn’t going to defend me when someone asks ANOTHER MAN about my weight, I don’t want him.

