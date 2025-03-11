Trump’s rage post about Biden calls out exactly what’s happening during his second term

Donald Trump is documenting his latest crash out in real time. Prior to then, he condemned former U.S. President Joe Biden for the state of the stock market and implied that World War III was on the horizon, essentially foreshadowing his second term.

If clickbait was a person, it would probably be Trump. The president is no stranger to long-winded social media rants and conspiracy peddling, but one of his resurfaced, pre-Election Day posts suggests that he’s losing faith in the very system that he himself is responsible for. In typical Trump fashion, he blamed a laundry list of societal issues on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and slammed “incompetent” world leaders—something that’s sounding eerily familiar these days.

Donald Trump crashes out on Truth Social as stock market nosedives, predicts WWIII

In March 2025, the Nasdaq fell 4%, while the The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and other key players in the stock market, including Apple and Meta, plunged significantly in response to Trump’s aggressive new trade policies. It sure seems like the U.S. is heading towards a recession, but instead of reassuring Americans or, God forbid, doing something to help, Trump got Twitter fingers.

Taking to far-right social media platform Truth Social, the president posted well over a hundred times—yes, a hundred times—in a span of mere hours while the stock market plummeted around him. Before then, Trump all but confirmed that we’re indeed heading towards a recession as he continues to isolate America from the international stage, something he declared was “NOT GOOD!!!” in an August 2024 post aimed at Biden. The call is coming from inside the house, Donald.

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of Trump’s own actions. This resurfaced Truth Social post exposes his D1 hypocrisy, as these exact same sentiments seemingly don’t apply to him and his plan to “Make America Great Again.” From imposing tariffs on good from Mexico, Canada, and China, to threatening to reduce U.S. relief efforts in Ukraine, Trump himself seems to be the very instigator of the U.S.’s economic woes and a hypothetical World War III—not Biden and Harris.

Tariff turmoils, mass layoffs: I think I’ve seen this film before

Stock market is crashing, check. Jobs numbers are terrible, check. I don’t know about World War III, but are U.S. foreign relations objectively tense? Check. We have two of the most incompetent “leaders” in history, check. It’s like Trump is some sort of oracle! And ironically, these are all the necessary ingredients to make a recession pie. With federal workers losing their jobs as part of DOGE’s so-called cost-cutting initiative, I suspect this is only the beginning of what will be a very tough time for the average American.

Ultimately, recessions benefit the ruling class. If companies are forced to sell, the ultra-wealthy can buy them for a ridiculously cheap price, far below their actual value. This is also a golden opportunity for housing developers to buy up foreclosed properties in droves—it’s all interconnected. With Trump making it a day one goal to reduce taxes for the 1%, I can’t help but feel like he’s rooting for a recession. And his August 2024 Truth Social post yet again exposes the cracks in MAGA’s logic.

