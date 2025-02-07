Trump wants to ‘Make Academia Great Again,’ but nobody knows how

President Donald Trump is considering the abolishment of the Department of Education. This is just among his many shocking declarations of the week. Undoubtedly, it’s bound to drastically reshape America’s approach to education.

Amid all this chaos, there were questions surrounding the implementation of Trump’s recently signed Executive Order, Title IX. This executive order forces federal agencies to recognize that there are only “two sexes, male and female.” Schools that receive federal funding will also have to forcibly adapt this doctrine. Given Trump’s interest in abolishing the Department of Education, the implementation of Title IX in schools is dubious at best. One reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt a logistical question. “If he scales back on the education department or moves to shut it down entirely, what entity will enforce Title IX?”

It seems that even the White House secretary is uncertain on that front. “If the abolishment of the Department of Education continues, which, as the president said yesterday, his team is looking at and considering… Then, of course, we will look for additional maneuvers to ensure that these very important policies can be implemented.” To cut through the fluff, Leavitt doesn’t have a concrete answer for implementation. While she acknowledges that education is failing in America, she and the president put misplaced blame on the LGBTQ+ community instead of the lack of funding for schools and teacher shortages. Regardless, it’s ironic that the Trump administration is eyeing the obliteration of the Department of Education yet wants full control of what is taught at schools. Only one or the other can be achieved.

Limiting the scope of education

“As the mother of a child, I want an education system that helps my child read and write, teaches him math, and nothing else in the classroom.” Leavitt added, “The president is wholeheartedly committed to ‘Make Academia Great Again.'” Users on X criticized Leavitt’s response. One frustrated X user took her speech literally. They alleged that Leavitt wants to discard subjects such as science, social studies, physical education, and the like. Another X user accused that the attack on education is purposefully done. They wrote, “Propaganda & indoctrination don’t work on educated populations.”

But taking Leavitt’s sentiments at best, she might simply mean that she doesn’t want her child to be exposed to ideologies that she doesn’t agree with. Whatever “Make Academia Great Again” entails will be defined by the current administration. It’s an undeniably chilling prospect that can further weaken a fragile education system. Whether or not Americans find the idea “great” is for their children to find out.

