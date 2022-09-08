‘See You All in Court!!!’ Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Fox News Over Mean Ads

For a guy who claims to hate Fox News, Donald Trump sure seems unable to stop watching their programming.

Trump has spent recent weeks attacking Fox News on his Truth Social account, accusing them of pushing the “Democrat agenda” in their coverage of the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s apparent possession of classified documents. Now he’s escalating things and threatening to sue the network for running ads from the anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project.

Here’s the unhinged message he posted online:

The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryun [sic] run Fox only has high standards for “Trump” ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to “false advertise,” and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!

The Lincoln Project is most definitely “big time sleaze” but that’s not a suable offense. The ad that appears to have gotten Trump so worked up is one titled “Sucker.” It features a narrator talking directly to “MAGA,” telling them that Trump scammed them into donating to his campaign to fund his “shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle.”

What makes Trump’s rant especially hilarious is that he definitely watched the ad as it ran live. Mediaite confirmed that the ad was not run by Fox News but was a local buy on cable news in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is currently living. So his threats to sue Fox News over the commercial are even more impotent than they seem.

(image: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

