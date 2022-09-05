CNN Is Truly Just Fox News Lite Now

Just a few weeks after CNN cancelled Reliable Sources, which examined the media landscape and spent years shining a spotlight on the lies being pushed by Donald Trump and right-wing news outlets, the network has barreled ahead full-steam toward its apparent goal of becoming Fox News Lite.

Over the weekend, CNN published a shameful article about “wokeism” in the new Amazon Lord of the Rings series that tried to legitimize racist nerds’ grievances over the casting of non-white actors in a fantasy show.

In this article “wokeness” literally just means “black people.” https://t.co/pmRG3nPGmB — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) September 3, 2022

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to CNN’s terrible takes. In recent weeks, they’ve devoted news coverage and editorial space to everything from Hunter Biden’s laptop to right-wing complaints about Joe Biden’s anti-fascism primetime speech.

CNN’s coverage has gone so far to the right so quickly that Donald Trump—who is currently pissed at Fox News for “pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda,” whatever that means—has offered to help the network with its rebrand.

“If ‘low ratings’ CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. But CNN has made it more than clear that they need no assistance in their quest to become the new Fox News—they’re doing just fine on their own.

