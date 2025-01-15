PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: President-elect Donald Trump arrives with DAMAC Properties CEO Hussain Sajwani for a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump joined Sajwani at the press conference to announce a $20 billion investment to build data centers in the United States. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in the office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘Trump knew he was lying’: Trump’s Special Counsel report pinpoints 2020 election hoax lies

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 01:42 am

Time and time again, Donald Trump has made claims of election fraud in speeches and on social media during the 2020 election. Former Special Counsel Jack Smith alleged that Trump didn’t quite believe his own claims.

In Jack Smith’s Special Counsel January 6 report, the findings indicated that Trump knew there was no proof of “outcome-determinative fraud” in the 2020 presidential election. Furthermore, the report stated that high-ranking officials during his administration and former Vice President Mike Pence told Trump that he lost against Joe Biden. As one social media user puts it, “Trump knew he was lying.”

Smith concluded that Trump engaged in a “criminal effort” to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in his favor. He also believes that if Trump had not won the 2024 election, the evidence in the report would suffice to convict Trump. This was no longer possible, since his victory would make it impossible for prosecution to proceed.

Saved by ballot

The 137-page report delved further and pointed out that Trump intentionally incited his followers to obstruct the election certification on January 6, 2021. This is a charge that Trump has been denying online and during the campaign. He has even described the events of January 6 as a “peaceful” protest with a few bad actors. For what it’s worth, Trump’s MAGA base certainly agrees with that narrative.

Nevertheless, Donald Trump has resorted to calling Jack Smith “deranged” for releasing his report. On his Truth Social post, Trump accused Smith of working under Biden’s orders to prosecute him—a political opponent. He wrote, “Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the election, which I won in a landslide. THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!”

President-elect Donald Trump is right about one thing: the voters have helped him evade the charges against him once more.

