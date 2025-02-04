‘Trump is Elon’s b—-‘: Trump frighteningly confesses that Elon Musk has access to the Treasury’s payment system

Given his anti-immigration rhetoric, it’s quite ironic that Donald Trump is under the thumb of someone who wasn’t born in the United States.

Recommended Videos

No, we’re not talking about his Slovenian trophy wife turned cartoon villain, Melania. It’s the South African personification of daddy issues Elon Musk who now seems to have his hands up the failed casino owner’s puppet hole.

The most recent way that Trump has capitulated to Apartheid Clyde is by allowing the ketamine addict and his crack team of fanboys access to the payment system of the U.S Treasury. Just to be clear, that is not a joke, or a euphemism. A private citizen with deep ties to Putin’s Russia, clear mental health issues, and a habit of abusing drugs now has oversight over the mechanism that delivers the livelihoods of millions of Americans.

REPORTER: Why is it important for Elon Musk to have access to the payments systems at Treasury?



TRUMP: Well, he's got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, and it's only if we agree with him pic.twitter.com/QFxGStrKTk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

Ostensibly, this move is to help Musk’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency discover places to save money. Trump implied this was the case in usual rambling fashion, describing how Musk was good with “numbers,” before lying about $100 million of funds being used for “sending Hamas condoms.” $68 million was earmarked for Gaza, but that money was mostly used to run two large field hospitals in the war-torn region, paying for things like surgical care, keeping newborns alive, and treating malnutrition.

Another way of looking at this absolutely insane turn of events is that Trump has given control of a powerful tool to a man with a long history of petty retribution to those who point out his idiocy. Although the mask has been flung off recently by nepo-baby Musk (evidenced by his unhinged double Nazi salute during Trump’s inauguration), the investor and wannabe engineer has been throwing his toys out of the pram for years. The most obvious example of this was when he accused a heroic rescue diver of being a “pedo-guy” for pointing out that the South African’s idea for a miniature submarine being used to rescue a soccer team caught in a flooded cave was incredibly dumb. Ironic, considering Musk’s links to famous child sex traffickers.

Musk also has absolutely no experience running government agencies, or even working within them. While many on the small government side would argue this is a good thing, it’s also important to point out that his companies are either horribly overvalued (like Tesla), or absolute messes (such as X, formerly known as Twitter, which is now mostly known for being a meeting place for Nazis and child molestors). Really, a close study of Musk’s life shows that his only real talent is luckily investing his dad’s money. After all, he famously did not start Space X or Tesla, the two of his companies that are seen as the most successful, but bought his way into them.

This all begs the question: why has a narcissist like Trump allowed Musk access to these systems? Some have posited that the former Apprentice host is afraid of the South African, and is bending the knee.

Trump is Elon's bìtch. Elon is running the show and it seems Trump is afraid of him. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) February 3, 2025

The real reason why Musk has been given such free rein over systems is to be determined. The South African backed the Trump campaign financially, and by manipulating X to ensure pro-Trump content was spread far and wide, so this could be payback. More conspiratorial minds might argue that Musk helped to manipulate votes and this is his reward. Regardless of the reason, an un-American billionaire now has unchecked governmental power, and the country is on the verge of being sucked dry by a new group of oligarchs. But, hey, the libs got owned, and that’s all that matters.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy