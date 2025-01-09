‘He is deeply unwell’: Elon Musk’s biographer warns the world about the billionaire’s mental state

Elon Musk isn’t mentally healthy according to his biographer. And get this: he could make America sick too.

The billionaire’s longtime biographer Seth Abramson has sounded the alarm concerning Musk’s mental state, saying that a “growing madness” in the CEO’s mind could have dire consequences for America’s government and national security. In a chilling series of posts on X, Abramson laid out his case. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” wrote Abramson, citing Musk’s “online behavior” as well as his struggles with “mental, illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress” as the evidence that the billionaire is “deeply unwell.”

I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

Abramson is no journalistic hobbyist, he’s a Harvard educated attorney who has been documenting Musk for years.

His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences.



His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

Abramson believes that with Musk’s newfound political influence in the incoming Trump administration and his “holdings across many civilization-essential industries” could have “dramatic public consequences” in the days to come. Abramson goes so far as to call Musk “the incoming POTUS,” echoing Democrats’ claims that Musk’s unprecedented level of influence on government makes him something of a “Shadow President,” and Donald Trump is merely his puppet.

While talk of “growing madness” and “shadow presidents” may sound like something out of a bad 19th century political thriller novel, the claims are not entirely unfounded. In the lead up to the 2024 holiday season, Musk leveraged his outsized political influence in order to tank a bipartisan spending package that had been painstakingly negotiated for weeks with a series of tweets shot off a little after four in the morning. Though Donald Trump and his VP pick J.D. Vance showed little interest in the bill before Musk’s tweets, they jumped on the billionaire’s bandwagon and bashed the legislation – culminating with Trump’s threat to oust Republicans from office if the bill passed without certain stipulations.

Musk, an unelected private citizen, was able to exert control over two of the three branches of the U.S. government in the span of a few days, all from behind a computer screen. It’s this level of power that Jeff Abramson is worried about – and he believes that the government should act now to curb Musk’s influence before it’s too late.

For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all U.S. contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

In order to limit Musk’s influence, Abramsom suggests “ending all U.S. contracts with him” and blocking his “unconstitutional DOGE initiative” with legal action. Musk has been the recipient of a generous amount of government money (over $19 billion) which he has used to fund his research into Space X rockets in a longterm bid to colonize Mars. Musk has also been appointed by Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency alongside entrepreneur/politician Vivek Ramaswamy, a to-be created agency that Musk intends to use to fire thousands of federal workers and cut the U.S. spending budget by $2 trillion – a move that could jeopardize Medicare and Social Security benefits for millions of Americans. Abramson also suggests that Musk should be the target of federal investigations as a matter national security. Musk’s current security clearance with the U.S. government is already under question, and he was recently denied higher security clearance due to concerns over his history of drug use and his ties to foreign dictators.

If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

While Abramson believes that action should be taken, he is skeptical that anything will be done to stop Musk’s ever-tightening hold on U.S. politics and world affairs. In classic Greek tragedy fashion, it’s possible that Musk’s own “burgeoning madness” may prove to be his own undoing. According to reports, Trump is fuming over Musk’s growing political ego, and the billionaire may soon find the White House door shut and locked to him.

