WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Musk and his Co-Chair, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are meeting with lawmakers today about DOGE, a planned presidential advisory commission with the goal of cutting government spending and increasing efficiency in the federal workforce. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (L), Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a media availability with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Musk and Ramaswamy are meeting with members of the U.S. Congress today about DOGE, a planned presidential advisory commission with the goal of cutting government spending and increasing efficiency in the federal workforce. ( (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Trump fired him lmfao’: Trump’s DOGE team has allegedly fallen apart before it began

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 01:14 am

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is expected to work on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project with Elon Musk, has been silent since his last controversy. Social media has run amok with the rumor that Ramaswamy has been sidetracked.

Recommended Videos

One X parody account alleged that Ramaswamy is “running as governor” of Ohio. While this is clearly a joke, many have begun taking the post seriously due to Ramaswamy’s silence online. President Trump’s MAGA base has been ruffled by Ramaswamy’s comments in support of H-1B visas.

Social media jeered at the seemingly absent Ramaswamy. One X user wrote, “Trump fired him lmfao.” They assume that Ramaswamy has been ejected from his DOGE role. Another poster meme’d a photo between Trump and Ramaswamy. The caption reads, “You’re going back into the locker, Ramaswamy.” Both MAGA-aligned and Trump critics have been trolling Ramaswamy online. This is perhaps a rare moment of unity since the 2024 presidential election.

Rumors aside, Ramaswamy was in attendance at the presidential inauguration. This indicates that his relationship with the incoming administration hasn’t been strained due to online squabbles with Trump’s MAGA followers. Additionally, Ramaswamy himself dispelled the notion that he’s been booted from his upcoming DOGE role. He wrote on X, “Note—the below is a parody account.” He followed up by saying that it’s “not a bad idea” for him to run as the governor of Ohio. Whether Ramaswamy would be compelled to run for office is a different question altogether.

As one of his followers put it, they were a fan of Ramaswamy until he talked down on American culture in a series of X posts. Ramaswamy infamously argued that American culture venerates “mediocrity over excellence.” This wasn’t taken lightly by Trump’s MAGA base, and Ramaswamy soon became a recipient of racist rhetoric. Ramaswamy might want to run for office in the future, but MAGA is rather unforgiving to those who support migrant workers.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
linkedin