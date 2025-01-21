‘Trump fired him lmfao’: Trump’s DOGE team has allegedly fallen apart before it began

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is expected to work on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project with Elon Musk, has been silent since his last controversy. Social media has run amok with the rumor that Ramaswamy has been sidetracked.

One X parody account alleged that Ramaswamy is “running as governor” of Ohio. While this is clearly a joke, many have begun taking the post seriously due to Ramaswamy’s silence online. President Trump’s MAGA base has been ruffled by Ramaswamy’s comments in support of H-1B visas.

Social media jeered at the seemingly absent Ramaswamy. One X user wrote, “Trump fired him lmfao.” They assume that Ramaswamy has been ejected from his DOGE role. Another poster meme’d a photo between Trump and Ramaswamy. The caption reads, “You’re going back into the locker, Ramaswamy.” Both MAGA-aligned and Trump critics have been trolling Ramaswamy online. This is perhaps a rare moment of unity since the 2024 presidential election.

You're going back into the locker, Vivek. pic.twitter.com/WaELsr6d4V — Lucky (@TheMagaHulk) January 17, 2025

Rumors aside, Ramaswamy was in attendance at the presidential inauguration. This indicates that his relationship with the incoming administration hasn’t been strained due to online squabbles with Trump’s MAGA followers. Additionally, Ramaswamy himself dispelled the notion that he’s been booted from his upcoming DOGE role. He wrote on X, “Note—the below is a parody account.” He followed up by saying that it’s “not a bad idea” for him to run as the governor of Ohio. Whether Ramaswamy would be compelled to run for office is a different question altogether.

As one of his followers put it, they were a fan of Ramaswamy until he talked down on American culture in a series of X posts. Ramaswamy infamously argued that American culture venerates “mediocrity over excellence.” This wasn’t taken lightly by Trump’s MAGA base, and Ramaswamy soon became a recipient of racist rhetoric. Ramaswamy might want to run for office in the future, but MAGA is rather unforgiving to those who support migrant workers.

