‘Dennis the Menace’ star Jay North’s cause of death, revealed

Jay North, the former child actor who played Dennis Mitchell in the 1959-1963 television series Dennis the Menace, died at age 73 on April 6, 2025. Though Dennis was North’s most famous role, he went on to have a career in voice acting as a teen before choosing to leave show business.

North became disillusioned about his time as a child actor, later revealing that his childhood stardom came at a severe cost, with him later revealing physical and emotional abuse by his aunt, his on-set guardian. In later years, he’d provide advice to child stars (and former child stars) through the organization A Minor Consideration.

In 1977, unable to get parts, North enlisted in the US Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1979. In later years, after a smattering of minor appearances and cameos in various projects, he moved to Florida and began working with troubled youth for the Florida Department of Corrections.

His cause of death

According to multiple reports confirmed by close friends and representatives, North died of colorectal cancer, a battle he had fought privately for several years before his peaceful passing at his home in Lake Butler, Florida.

North’s death was first announced by Laurie Jacobson, a longtime friend and the wife of fellow child actor Jon Provost, known for Lassie. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Jacobson shared that North’s Dennis the Menace co-star Jeannie Russell had informed her of the “terribly sad, but not unexpected news.”

“Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home. As many of his fans know, he had a difficult journey in Hollywood and after…but he did not let it define his life. He had a heart as big as a mountain, loved his friends deeply. He called us frequently and ended every conversation with “I love you with all my heart.” And we loved him with all of ours. A life-long friend of Jon’s, a brother to Jeanne and a dear friend to me, we will miss him terribly. He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last he is at peace.”

She noted that North had been grappling with cancer for an extended period, and his passing came at noon EST, surrounded by his wife, Cindy Hackney, and her daughters from a previous marriage.

Colorectal cancer, the cause of North’s death, originates in the colon or rectum and is often linked to factors such as age, genetics, and lifestyle. While it’s unclear when North was diagnosed, the disease’s progression over years suggests he managed it quietly, away from the public eye.

Despite these hardships, he found solace in his later years, leaving a legacy of kindness, perseverance, and helping disadvantaged and troubled kids. North is survived by his wife and stepdaughters, who provided him with a family he cherished until the end.

