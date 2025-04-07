After a hard week ruining the economy, Donald Trump has the audacity to brag about his golfing

We all know that Donald Trump is completely detached from reality, his tariff plan has proven that much, but even so, there’s just something so infuriating about watching him brag about his golfing abilities as the rest of the world deals with the fire he started last week.

The reciprocal tariffs have not been good for the U.S. there’s no arguing with that, even right-wing influencers such as Ben Shapiro have had to do the unthinkable by speaking out against the very man they voted for. But it seems Trump doesn’t care as he retreated to one of his golf courses for the weekend while the world tried desperately to grapple with the mess he’d made.

Donald Trump boasted about his golf performance

The president even went as far as to brag about his amazing golf skills as if anyone actually cares right now. When asked by a reporter how the golf tournament went he answered, “Very good, because I won.” He then went on to say, “It’s good to win. You heard I won? Did you hear I won? Just to back it up, there ― I won. I like to win.” Gee, do you think he won? He also bragged about his low handicap, clearly the word “modesty” does not exist in the man’s vocabulary.

Trump: "I have a very low handicap." pic.twitter.com/A1aF3PFWtn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2025

Talk about an inability to read the room — is he actually aware how much damage he’s done to the country’s economy? How much damage will be done? Is he aware of anything that doesn’t revolve around him? I doubt it. Apparently golf is the only thing this man is good at, because he certainly isn’t doing a good job securing lower prices and financial stability for American citizens.

Unsurprisingly, people were a little miffed to see the president enjoying his weekend and talking about how much he loves winning, when he’s tee’d the U.S. up to lose everything. It’s a classic case of someone with nothing to lose gambling with other people’s money — there’s next to no consequences for him.

“The economy is crashing, your 401k is in the s****er, literally everything is about to get more expensive, people are losing their jobs…but don’t worry everyone, Donald Trump won at golf,” wrote one frustrated individual. Meanwhile, others criticized him for opting to spend the weekend playing golf rather than being present to welcome home the bodies of four American soldiers who died in Lithuania — you know, something an actual decent president would do.

Dear Veterans for Trump,



Donald Trump is not going to welcome home the bodies of the four fallen American soldiers today.



Nope.



He's in Florida at a golf tournament.



You voted for this. He is a disgrace. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 4, 2025

Trump has shown where his priorities lie, and it’s not with the American people. Maybe if the tariffs affected the price of golf clubs and golf balls then he’d actually care.

