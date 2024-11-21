Top 12 LEGO Sets Based On Video Games (Ranked Worst To Best)

LEGO is arguably the best toy in the world, and it got even better when they started to make sets based on video games. Everything from Minecraft to Super Mario is represented in those colorful little blocks. But which sets are the very best? It’s hard to rank them, believe me. This list goes from worst to best, but the sets at the top of the list aren’t actually what you’d call worst, just least best! Maybe one of them will end up being your favorite LEGO video game set?

12. Fortnite Supply Llama

Okay, I admit it. I haven’t played Fortnite. I’m just not the target audience. But I know full well the design of that purple llama and I always laugh at his ridiculous face. It translates perfectly to LEGO. You can stuff the llama full of the supplies he comes with, which include Slurp Juice, Good Luck Charm, and Dynamite. It’s a great collector’s piece for the Fortnite fan and kids especially will love it. And it’s inexpensive, too!

11. Minecraft Cherry Blossom Garden

Is there anything more beautiful than cherry blossoms? How about LEGO Minecraft cherry blossoms? That’s what you get with this set, the Minecraft Cherry Blossom garden. You also get Sunny (this is, in fact, the first ever LEGO Sunny), a couple of bees with transparent poles to make it look like they’re floating, a zombie, and two Sniffers. You can even make the bigger Sniffer’s head bob up and down like it’s digging.

10. Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons first came out in 2020, it fast became my favorite thing evvvver. I loved all the characters, and one of my faves is Kapp’n, the little kappa who drives you around in his boat and sings to you. This set lets you relive those moments of the game, and gives you a Marshal minifigure as well. You can have either Kapp’n or Marshal do some fishing, since the set comes with a fishing rod and tiny fish. It also has other fun features, including a DIY recipe and a campfire.

9. Super Mario Piranha Plant

One of the most iconic Nintendo designs and the bane of my existence in Mario Kart, now you can have your very own LEGO piranha plant. This colorful character is available on Amazon for a pretty good price, and at an easy-to-build 540 pieces he’s a great choice if you’re looking for a LEGO set for a Mario-loving kid. Watch out for his teeth!

8. Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone

Green Hill Zone level is one of the most iconic levels in gaming, and now here it is in LEGO form. It’s 1125 pieces but is a fairly simple set that shouldn’t take you too long to build. My favorite part of the set is actually the minifigure of Sonic himself, it’s so well done, and there’s even a separate stand you can use to display him alongside the Chaos Emeralds. No Sonic fan should be without this set.

7. Adventures With Interactive Mario

You gotta get your kids started on Mario early, and what better way than with this set? It’s adorable and fun! Mario is a toy in his own right, he changes expressions and makes noises, and he can interact with Bowser Jr, Yoshi, a Goomba, and various famous items from the Nintendo games. Be warned, though, your kid will fast become obsessed with the noises this set makes and you may never hear anything else til they’re in college.

6. Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck

An instantly eye-grabbing set that you badly need to get if you’re a fan of the Horizon series. Construct 1,222 pieces to create the Tallneck, a spectacular and almost giraffe-like machine who will stand at 34 cm tall. With the display you get some foliage, a Watcher (you can choose the color of its eyes – blue, yellow or red), and a minifigure of Aloy, the beloved heroine of the franchise.

5. Atari 2600

Even if you missed out on the Atari 2600 when it released, now you too can have those hours of fun with this LEGO set. It’s a 2532-piece set and it has everything you could possibly want from a LEGO set. You can even put the cartridges into the console and move the joystick around. The cartridges even have charming LEGO-ifed versions of the original box art on them. Plus, you get mini-builds of iconic designs from each featured game, and from the top of the Atari you can even fold out a diorama of a minifigure playing the Atari in his ’80s room.

4. Super Mario Question Mark Block

There can be no doubt that LEGO absolutely excels at Super Mario sets. This one is a question mark block that unfolds into four locations from the classic Super Mario 64. Peach’s Castle is in the middle and it’s surrounded by Cold, Cold Mountain (remember how you’d throw the baby penguin off the side in that level? Don’t lie, I know you did it, you monster), Bob-omb Battlefield and Lethal Lava Land in the center of the block. It’s gorgeous and absolutely worth its high price tag.

3. Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree

The first ever LEGO Legend of Zelda set, and hopefully there’ll be many more to come. The Deku tree is in some of the most beloved Zelda games and now it can be yours to build and keep. It looks beautiful, it’s immensely detailed, and it comes with four minifigures: two Links, Young Link, and Princess Zelda. It’s also a 2-in-1 set, meaning you can build two versions of the tree and decide for yourself which one you want to display. This is the sort of set LEGO was made for – and it even comes with gorgeous art from the games showcased in the instruction booklet.

2. Pac-Man Arcade

What a set! This was very nearly entry number one on the list. It’s a LEGO Pac-Man arcade game, every bit as stylish as the real thing, and you can play with so much of it! The Pac-Man and ghosts at the top swivel round when you press a button, the joystick really moves, the back panel slides off, a button on the console lights up the slot, and (best of all) when you turn the crank on the side, the characters on-screen move around! AND you even get a little extra set of a minifigure playing the arcade game in miniature form! This is a big build, make no mistake, and it will set you back $267.99, but you’ll love every minute of creating it.

1. Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System

