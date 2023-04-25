Is There a New Horizon Game Already in the Works?

It seems that Aloy is getting another adventure. Only a few days after the launch of the Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Burning Shores, Guerrilla Games subtly hinted that a third mainline Horizon game was already in development.

Guerrilla Games, a Dutch video game developer stationed in Amsterdam and a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, created the Horizon series, starting with Horizon: Zero Dawn for PlayStation 4 in 2017. What followed was Horizon: Forbidden West for PlayStation 5, one of the consoles’ flagship games during its initial launch, and Horizon: Call of the Mountain, made specifically for the PlayStation VR2.

Now, in a statement concerning the departure of Guerrilla Games‘ former Studio Director and Executive Producer Angie Smets, the developer stated their confidence in future projects, which include “expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure” and an “exciting online project.”

That online project was announced in December 2022 and will be set in Horizon‘s storyworld. The online Horizon project will feature a “unique stylized look” and a fresh cast of characters, and allow gaming friends to explore the open-world wilds of the Horizon universe together. Considering the other mainline games in the Horizon franchise have so far been single-player, third-person narrative games, this is quite an interesting development.

The franchise overall has garnered quite a lot of traction. Last year, it was announced that Netflix was developing a TV show adaptation of the Horizon franchise, currently rumored to be titled Horizon 2047. Nothing further is known about the show so far, but its being in development is unsurprising. Sony’s last video game adaptation, The Last of Us, has already proven to be a massive hit.

What could the next Horizon game be about?

**Spoilers for Burning Shores ahead!**

Horizon: Forbidden West and its DLC expansion Burning Shores both planted the seeds of a future narrative. Aloy’s sexuality was confirmed in Burning Shores with the introduction of romance between her and her female ally Seyka, which could play a significant role in the next Horizon narrative. The Horizon world will undoubtedly continue to grow; Forbidden West‘s DLC brought Aloy to a future, lava-flooded version of Los Angeles, a.k.a. the Buring Shores. With Horizon, anything is on the table.

While speaking with VG2467, Guerilla Games’ creative director Mathijs de Jonge stated that the Horizon games are really about “mystery; each of our stories has been about uncovering mysteries in both the old world and the present day when the game takes place.” Following the clues will undoubtedly lead Aloy to another unexplored area of the Horizon universe and into a welcome new installment of the Horizon franchise.

(featured image: Guerrilla Games/Sony)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]