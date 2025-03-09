‘Together’ review: A twisted, humorous take on “The Origin of Love”

Body horror is having her moment. Together is continuing that. The Dave Franco and Alison Brie led film from director and writer Michael Shanks asks us how far we will let our love take us.

Millie (Brie) is a young teacher who is moving away from the city with her “boy partner” Tim (Franco). Tim is a musician who hasn’t found success and their relationship is strained between them as they try to find a balance in their new life. Part of that is Tim and Millie going on a hike together. But when the couple falls into a strange cave on their journey, their lives seem to become forever intwined with each other. Quite literally.

The body horror aspect of this film is both unnerving and hilarious to watch. For a movie that did give me full body chills and force me to completely curl in on myself, the body horror aspects of Together are not what appeals to me most of all. The film is an exploration of grief, love, and being honest with ourselves despite how hard it might be.

Millie’s co-worker Jamie (Damon Herriman) is the beacon she needs, a man willing to listen to her and encourage her in ways that Tim is not. Their “friendship” is one that is both interesting and unnerving through the film because it feels like she finally has someone to lean on, for better or for worse.

One of the aspects of Together I really loved was a story that many mythology buffs know. For me, it reminded me instantly of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the song “The Origin of Love.” If you know, you know, but I think the fun of Together is to experience the twists…together.

A truly iconic needle drop

Multiple times throughout this movie, I was shocked by the nods it was making to body horror films and comedy as a whole. But the best part of the film comes when Millie and Tim think all hope is lost. The two are sitting together and Tim plays her a song that the minute I put two and two together to figure out what was happening, I knew what was going to play.

But those little moments are more than earned throughout the film. We have nods to what is going to happen many times but where the magic with Together is comes from its ability to still shock you. We know that these two are going to be “drawn” together no matter what and that really is what constantly had me on the edge of my seat. Love is vicious, especially for these two.

Again, I’m not spoiling this movie for you so you’ll jut have to see it when Neon releases it in theaters. Together allows itself to thrive in its own medium while being something entirely unique at the same time. It is fun, original, and the kind of horror movie that will have you still thinking about it long after you’ve left the theatre.

