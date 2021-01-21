The Best TikTok Reactions to Michelle Obama’s Inauguration Outfit

If you’re like me, you’re still thinking about Michelle Obama and what she wore to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Like Dr. Jill Biden and Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama was serving up looks from head to toe in her Sergio Hudson-designed outfit. From her hair to her open jacket, like she didn’t care about the cold because she needed to look fabulous, I am here for it. And I’m not the only one.

After a grueling amount a research, spiraling on Tik Tok until God only knows what hour, here are my favorite Tik Tok reactions to Michelle Obama’s outfit at the inauguration ceremony of 2021. Warning: You will fall in love with her. You will find new creators to follow. And they will also worship the ground that Dr. Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez. *Whispers:* With icon and guest star Bernie Sanders …

(image: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

