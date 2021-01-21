The Best TikTok Reactions to Michelle Obama’s Inauguration Outfit
Everyone is still shook.
If you’re like me, you’re still thinking about Michelle Obama and what she wore to the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Like Dr. Jill Biden and Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama was serving up looks from head to toe in her Sergio Hudson-designed outfit. From her hair to her open jacket, like she didn’t care about the cold because she needed to look fabulous, I am here for it. And I’m not the only one.
After a grueling amount a research, spiraling on Tik Tok until God only knows what hour, here are my favorite Tik Tok reactions to Michelle Obama’s outfit at the inauguration ceremony of 2021. Warning: You will fall in love with her. You will find new creators to follow. And they will also worship the ground that Dr. Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez. *Whispers:* With icon and guest star Bernie Sanders …
@joethomascarterMICHELLE THO!!!😍😍😍##inauguration ##michelleobama ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##president ##fashion ##look ##werk ##slay ##viral ##fyp ##foryou ##barackobama♬ original sound – Joe Thomas Carter
@rekcut_Come on inauguration FIT……..￼♬ original sound – ✨Lightning ⚡️ McQueer✨
@_suzrei_I immediately thought of this sound when she walked out🤣 LEFT NO CRUMBS ##firstladymichelleobama ##michelleobama ##slay ##greenscreenvideo ##greenscreen♬ original sound – 😃
@umeboi##inauguration ##inauguration2021 ##presidentbiden ##vicepresidentkamalaharris♬ oops! – Yung Gravy
@jeremytheteawomen are ✨immaculate✨ ##inauguration ##michelleobama ##ladygaga ##jlo ##fashion ##fyp♬ God Is a Woman – Pitch, Please!
@ashtonbhinesIt’s all about the mittens now ##bernie ##berniesanders ##berniemittens ##inauguration♬ sonido original – ✨amo a mis 23.4k subs✨
@kaishacreatesThese ladies did NOT come to play 🔥 ##inaugurationday ##madamvicepresidentkamalaharris ##madamvicepresident ##firstladymichelleobama♬ original sound – sounds for slomo_bro!
@aiofe714##inauguration2021 ##Slay ##michelleobama ##slayallday ##myforever ##Flotus ##itsbeenbroughten♬ original sound – Daniel Spencer
@tegareacts##stitch with @jordanmarkus_♬ original sound – Tega Danillea Orhorhoroo
@bobbys_world90What’s a primary? ##michelleobama ##inaguration ##poltics ##bidenharris♬ Harley Quinn – Atul Juyal
(image: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
