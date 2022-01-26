Dino-Toddler Charms TikTok by Eating French Fries the Way Nature Intended

We learn, at a young age, that dinosaurs are the absolute coolest, and it’s a notion that we carry with us as we dino-stomp our way through this thing called life. Eventually, though, we’re expected to remove the dinosaur mask that our mom got us, but one toddler is saying, “No.”

And I don’t blame him.

The french fry chomp that stole TikTok’s heart

Photographer Nicole Goode uploaded the video of her son a couple of weeks ago and it is currently the most popular video on her page, but I don’t think she realized just how much it would take off as there are currently over 20 million views on it.

In the video, her son is wearing a dinosaur mask that covers his entire face. The mask has a moveable mouthpiece for when he opens his mouth, a requirement for when your child wants to RAWR with all of their might. That being said, when it’s time to eat, you’d think that the kid would take the mask off to make things easier.

At least that’s what I would do, but clearly, I’ve forgotten my prehistoric roots.

Because why not just… eat your french fries with the mask on? The mouthpiece moves when you open your mouth. I suppose, arguably, that means it closes when you close your mouth, so that might make things a bit difficult.

That doesn’t stop this dino-toddler from trying, though.

His technique is remarkable

First, he tries to use his mask’s teeth to bite down into the french fry. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work. Those teeth might look sharp but I suppose a McDonald’s french fry is a tricky thing to sink plastic (I assume) teeth into.

After a couple of failed attempts, he decides to just go for it and sticks his entire hand into the mouth.

Unfortunately, the video stops before we can see whether or not the fry made it to its destination, but I’d like to think that it did. As for his burger and whatever’s inside that Paw Patrol thermos, well, that’s another story.

Goode uploaded a follow-up video where someone asked to see the dino-lunch without the music that’s playing, convinced that the mother was laughing her ass off while trying to film her son eating.

Like a mother who is used to their child’s antics, Goode didn’t make a sound. However, she does say in her post, “No laughing in the beginning out loud. I didn’t want to disrupt his concentration.”

That’s very considerate of Goode. I, however, would’ve been laughing so hard that I’d be crying. I would, however, stop him if he grabbed that thermos, though.

Maybe.

