‘This liar said he could end it’: Trump brutally flamed for broken Russia-Ukraine war promises

Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine on Day One. That didn’t happen.

In a press conference with global business leaders, Trump was asked point blank if a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine would be signed by 2026. Trump blithely responded, “Well, you’ll have to ask Russia.”

It’s a complete 180 from the president’s campaign trail claim that he could end the conflict within 24 hours. Though even before he reattained the presidency, he quietly walked the boast back. Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg told Fox News that “100 days” was a more realistic timetable. Now it appears that there’s no set end date in sight, according to Trump’s most recent comments.

(Trump promised to end the war before he even took office.) pic.twitter.com/HSP5bUjBSS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025

The internet was quick to call Trump out.

“This liar said he could end it” wrote on user. “He’s a joke!”

This liar said he could end it and now he’s walking that back and making excuses. He’s a joke! — BeesJuju (@Jujuandbees) January 23, 2025

He had no plan. I pity those who voted for him thinking he's a peace president. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) January 23, 2025

Trump’s definition of peace is tenuous at best. When Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the command to invade Ukraine, Trump called him “savvy” and “genius.” He claimed that Putin would establish himself as a “peacemaker” in the region, though the Russian president has proved to be anything but. Since its beginning three years ago, the war between Russia and Ukraine has been responsible for at least one million casualties, and that number is growing every day.

To all you brainwashed ignorant half wit maga maggots, your corrupt incompetent orange buffoon hero LIED TO YOU AGAIN — Lyle1975 (@Michaelttaylor3) January 23, 2025

While some may have believed Trump’s “one day” promise, Russia certainly didn’t. When asked to respond to Trump’s claim, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said “the Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day.” Despite the Russian Ambassador’s sobering remark, Trump repeated his claim in a debate with Joe Biden, saying that if American had had a “real president” who was “respected by Putin” at the time of the conflict’s beginning, Putin would “have never invaded Ukraine.”

Trump has frequently talked up his relationship with Putin, claiming that they have a “very good relationship.” The president has sung the autocrat’s praises in the past, and once said that Putin’s decision to place hundreds of thousands of Russian troops at Ukraine’s border “looked like a great negotiation.” Trump later doubled down. “He’s taking over a country – really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in,” said Trump of Putin’s war. “I’d say that’s pretty smart.”

In a recent Truth Social post calling for the end of the war, Trump resorted to licking Putin’s boots once again. “I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin,” he wrote. He then claimed he was doing Putin a “FAVOR” by asking him too “STOP this ridiculous war.”

Another broken promise. He promised he'd have the war over on Day 1 of his administration. — The Opinionated Retiree ?? (@smanson1961) January 23, 2025

Trump’s “day one” promise isn’t the only one he’s broken. Trump has also walked back his promise to bring the price of groceries “way down,” despite swearing to NBC that he would do so. In a followup interview with Time Magazine, the president proclaimed that it would be “very hard” to bring prices down now that they had risen.

Egg prices are indeed at an all time high due to an outbreak of avian flu. Rather than combat the issue, Trump instead told the FDA, the CDC and the NIH to cease communication with the public until the end of January. The decision delayed key reports surrounding the epidemic, and set health organizations back weeks in their response to the threat. As this user suggests, Trump will probably just blame the poultry.

“I wasn’t the president then” Okay well you are now so what are you actually going to do about it?? — Jordan (@jordan_kent1) January 23, 2025

According to Trump, the answer to end the war is simple: leave it up to Russia. Like that’s worked before.

