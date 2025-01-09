‘THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME’: Trump blames a beloved president for California wildfire devastation

As wildfires rage through the Los Angeles area, Donald Trump is, as always, most interested in assigning blame. Bizarrely, he decided to direct some of his blame for the wildfires at President Joe Biden.

While no initial cause of the wildfires has been determined, the blazes swiftly spread across a significant portion of the Los Angeles area due to drought and high winds. At least five lives have been lost, while thousands have lost their homes in the devastating fire. Many Americans have responded to the disaster by asking what they can do to help. However, then there’s MAGA. As has become the norm in the face of any tragedy or disaster impacting their fellow Americans, MAGA instantly politicized the fires as they desperately tried to blame Democrats, DEI, women, and everything else they dislike for the natural disaster. Some conservatives even began joking that California was the modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah and being struck down by some divine power as penance for voting blue.

In a snapshot of how he will soon lead the country following his inauguration, Trump responded to the tragedy by rushing to Truth Social to rage in capital letters and poor grammar about how his political opponent, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, caused the fires due to his initiatives to preserve endangered species while still supplying the state’s water. While water supply shortages have been an issue in the wildfires, and a remedy will need to be found in the future, it seems the supply was naturally stretched thin by the unprecedented fires. Regardless of the cause, most would agree now is not the time to throw around blame. However, that didn’t stop Trump from turning his sights on Biden.

Trump blames Joe Biden for California wildfires

Shortly after his tirade against Newsom, Trump decided to go after Biden. While Trump has been busy posting on social media, Biden has already been to Los Angeles, where he met with police and firefighters for a briefing. Upon his return to Washington, he canceled the final foreign trip of his presidency to continue monitoring the situation in California. Instead of showing concern for the people of California, Trump appeared angry that he’ll deal with the inconvenience of a natural disaster when he comes into office. He directed his frustrations at Biden, raging on Truth Social, “NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

It’s not surprising Trump is invoking FEMA again. He first started spreading conspiracies and misinformation on the agency during hurricane season. He, Elon Musk, and MAGA inhibited relief efforts by spreading outlandish lies that FEMA is out of money because the Biden administration diverted disaster funds to give to illegal immigrants. Their conspiracies and fearmongering led to FEMA workers and meteorologists receiving death threats. Yet, Trump persists in lying about FEMA. According to CNN, FEMA currently has $27 billion in its Disaster Relief Fund.

Additionally, it’s unclear how Trump thinks Biden is connected to the empty fire hydrants in California. As mentioned above, firefighters experienced water shortages, though claiming no fire hydrants have water is an exaggeration. Meanwhile, despite Trump’s previous claims, the shortage hasn’t been connected to Newsom’s water policy. Trump finally ended his rant with one more jab at Newsom and Biden, writing, “Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo. January 20th cannot come fast enough!”

The attempt to blame Biden and Newsom for the California wildfires is ridiculous. It’s no different than trying to blame a leader for a hurricane or tornado touching down in the city or country they lead. Contrary to a prevalent MAGA theory, Democrats don’t control the weather or other forces of nature. They can only control their preparation and response to disasters, and so far, it seems the president, Newsom, and emergency responders in California have responded swiftly and bravely to the situation. It remains to be seen what Trump thinks he can do better, especially when he’s become accustomed to tackling tragedy and devastation by interfering with relief efforts through Truth Social while the rest of the country leads.

