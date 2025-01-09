Forest fires are devastating LA, here’s how you can help

It is a terrifying time for Southern California currently. Wildfires began raging earlier this week and have continued to devastate the Los Angeles area. Outside of checking in on friends and family there, you might be wondering how you can help.

It is hard to see the images coming out of California currently. As a former resident and someone who has many friends still there, it has been horrifying to see what many are going through. If you, like myself, feel hopeless when it comes to helping those who have lost everything or who have had to evacuate, there are some resources you can connect with.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell spoke about the situation, saying that those fighting the fires are facing “unprecedented conditions,” and encouraged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders when they come in. “This is a tragic time in our history here in Los Angeles, but a time when we’re really tested and see who we really are,” McDonnell said.

One fire erupted suddenly in Runyon Canyon and had many leaving their homes in the Hollywood area. At one point, the Dolby Theater, which houses the Oscars, was in the evacuation zone. As of now, the Sunset fire evacuation orders have been lifted. The news of all these evacuations has many wondering how to help. So we’ve complied some resources for you to look to!

Here are some places you can donate to to help.

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

The California Fire Foundation is an organization that helps with mid to long-term help after a natural disaster. They provide direct support to the victims and have reportedly already began helping those who have been effected by the Palisades fires.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

You can donate directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to help those trying to stop the fires.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization created by chef José André who is already working to provide food for those who have been effected and the first responders helping. “Our teams have mobilized across the region to provide immediate relief in the form of sandwiches and water as we identify all areas of need,” the organization said in a statement.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

The organization Habitat for Humanity helps to build homes and communities. In the wake of the fires, the organization will be called in to help the rebuilding process of those neighborhoods devastated by the fires. You can donate specifically to their Los Angeles division.

California Fire Foundation

Organizations like the California Fire Foundation help families of firefighters and the communities therein and you can donate to their cause as well. “When wildfires and disasters strike California, we provide immediate and long-term relief to communities and survivors,” the official website reads.

“The California Fire Foundation provides critical support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they serve. Your tax-deductible donation will help us provide aid to victims of wildfires or other natural disaster through our Wildfire & Disaster Relief programs.”

Community Foundation’s Wildlife Recovery Fund

In an effort to rebuild, the Community Foundation’s Wildlife Recovery Fund allows for donations to go to a number of local services to help the wildlife in effected areas. The official site for the fund shared a message to those in the Los Angeles area who have been effected.

“Our hearts are with all of our fellow Angelenos who have been affected by the devastating wildfires that have wrecked our community over the past few days. This unimaginable crisis has touched every corner of our region – affecting neighbors, family, friends and sadly many of you personally.”

If you’re in California and can volunteer, please find a list of locations below:

Canine Rescue Club: To help displaced animals due to the fires by fostering

My Safe LA: Works with the Los Angeles Fire Department to help serve the community

Volunteer County: You can find other places to volunteer to help out the communities effected through the official LA County website’s volunteer tab.

American Red Cross: Work with the Red Cross to help those in need.

Our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, their lives, and are being displaced. If you can help, please do.

