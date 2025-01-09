‘Vile, sanctimonious, hypocrites’: MAGA disgustingly compares California wildfires to Sodom and Gomorrah

As wildfires rage across California, claiming lives and destroying thousands of homes, the very worst of MAGA began jeering that the state is the modern-day “Sodom and Gomorrah” and that the fires are karma for the state being largely Democratic.

Wildfires erupted on January 7 due to high winds and dry conditions, quickly spreading uncontrollably across the Los Angeles area. At least five people have died, countless have been injured, and even more have lost their homes and everything they own in the devastating fires. It’s unclear how the fire initially started, but high winds, drought, and climate change contributed to the swift spread of the blaze. However, before the fires engulfing the Los Angeles area had even been contained, MAGAs weighed in with their uninformed and hateful opinions.

Trump immediately jumped on the fires as an opportunity to attack his political adversary, California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In an unhinged post, the president-elect claimed Newsom was to blame for the fires and raged about a fictional “water restoration act.” Of course, MAGA also had to connect the fires to their go-to scapegoat: DEI. They insisted that the LAFD chief, Kristin Crowley, was to blame for the fires because she’s a woman. Even after blaming DEI and attacking firefighters and government officials who are too busy trying to save lives to defend themselves against the MAGA onslaught, MAGA supporters still found a way to be even more evil. They began trending Sodom and Gomorrah on X to claim the fires were divine justice for California being a blue state.

MAGA celebrates California wildfires as modern Sodom and Gomorrah

For those unfamiliar with Sodom and Gomorrah, it’s a tale from The Bible in which god decides to destroy the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah because he decided it’s too corrupt to save. It’s fairly reminiscent of The Flood story, as god declares only Lot and his family are worth saving before he destroys the cities and all their inhabitants. Now, MAGA has begun claiming that California is the modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. User Chuchfina coldly wrote, “So sad, but this is looking like another Sodom and Gomorrah situation.” Another user posted a meme with the caption, “A lot of Sodom and Gomorrah jokes were being made, but like…”

User Talcolm XL penned one of the most disgusting posts, stating LA is the “modern day Sodom and Gomorrah” and writing sarcastically, “It would be such a shame to see all of LA fully engulfed in flames.” The user paired the caption with a meme of someone fake crying. In the comments, the user gleefully claimed that California might rethink how it votes politically due to the fire. So many users began joking about and gloating about “Sodom and Gomorrah 2.0” that the biblical cities started trending on X.

Fortunately, many users fought back in the comments of these posts, slamming MAGA for its “shameless” rejoicing over the pain and devastation of their fellow Americans. Many also found it interesting that, when Republican states were hit with hurricanes, MAGA insisted it was Democrats controlling the weather, but when a Democratic state is hit with a natural disaster, it must be “god.”

It's always the people that believe in God that get happy about tragedies. Believing that their God is somehow punishing them for some reason. Effff of. If that's the case I'll see you in hell too. Your punishment is coming. — Blossom ?? (@WSpringis) January 9, 2025

A lot of Sodom and Gomorrah jokes were being made but like… https://t.co/cmt0YNQYH7 pic.twitter.com/JmPx1gYZXt — Ki Holo ? (@KingOfCantSleep) January 8, 2025

ah so when a natural disaster hits a blue state you say it's a curse like sodom and gomorrah



but when a natural disaster happens to a red state you say it's from a giant satellite in space controlled by the blue states



you shameless hooligans — ? Timothy Mark! ? (@Timothy_Mark7) January 8, 2025

I doubt you have ever been here or have left whatever den of shit you oozed out of, but there are real human beings losing everything right now — fred hank rodger jr. (@angelfromheqven) January 8, 2025

There aren’t even words to describe this level of vile hatred from conservatives. User @lovelylilymoon came close to describing it, though, warning that the people partaking in the Sodom and Gomorrah trend were the “worst of humanity.” The user continued, “Vile, sanctimonious hypocrites passing judgment on their fellow Americans out of a misplaced sense of moral superiority.”

If you want to see the worst of humanity read the Sodom and Gomorrah trend.

Vile, sanctimonious, hypocrites passing judgment on their fellow Americans out of a misplaced sense of moral superiority.

Sickening. — ???lovelylilymarymoon??? (@lovelylilymoon) January 8, 2025

It’s crazy how some people comparing LA burning down to Sodom and Gomorrah. This is real lives getting destroyed here. Have some compassion pic.twitter.com/qB41Y3oBCz — PeterParkerJnr (@peterparkerjnr) January 8, 2025

The SAME people insinuating the CA fires is a Sodom and Gomorrah situation, should be ashamed. When there were hurricanes and floods in your "red" states, did you EVER read others claiming that THAT those events were "karma" for you spewing hate while standing behind your Bible? — Chris Elliot (@JWL2nd) January 8, 2025

if you're actually saying shit like "Los Angeles is now like Sodom and Gomorrah" you're a piece of shit — Walter? (@DoesWalter) January 8, 2025

Seems like a lot of the people claiming LA’s wildfires are our “Sodom and Gomorrah” are the same hypocritical troglodytes who blamed government space lasers for red state disasters.



It’s all climate change, you feckless Neanderthals. Start caring or crawl back into your caves. — Sauts (@Sautterdays) January 8, 2025

It’s ironic conservatives are calling California “Sodom and Gomorrah” when the trend is actually an indication of how far America has fallen with MAGA’s influence. It’s no longer plausible that America can suffer a tragedy that actually unites America and brings out the best in humanity as they rush to offer aid and well wishes. Instead, every single tragedy, before the death toll has even been finalized, is instantly politicized and used for an agenda. It doesn’t matter if it’s a mass shooting, terrorist attack, or natural disaster. MAGA will find a way to use it in their preaching points. The real “evil” that MAGA is fearmongering about isn’t in California; it’s the nonexistence of empathy or humanity plaguing the growing MAGA movement.

