‘This is DOGE country’: Fake DOGE employees attempted to infiltrate San Francisco Sheriff’s Office

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has already been criticized for its quick and ramshod approach. This inspired vigilantes to emulate DOGE employees in hopes of gaining access to sensitive government information.

The San Francisco (SF) Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that three men entered various offices in San Francisco City Hall. These men were notably wearing MAGA caps and DOGE shirts. The SF Sheriff’s Office alleged that these men demanded government employees turn over digital information regarding “wasteful spending and fraud.” Despite these claims, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe that these were actual DOGE employees and is currently investigating the matter.

Social media users were shocked by the incident. One X user rebuked this incident. They wrote, “What a circus. I didn’t buy a ticket for this show.” Meanwhile, another X user hoped that government agencies would protect their information and resources when DOGE does knock at their doorsteps.

Despite the unnerving event, one X user managed to joke, “Did they also yell, “This is DOGE country” when they left?” Some other MAGA supporters, on the other hand, “felt disgusted.” They thought that there was an odd emphasis on the MAGA hats. Others went so far as to speculate that the men involved were secretly just Democrat operatives. Regardless of the baseless allegations, these men did in fact wear MAGA hats, according to the report. It’s standard practice for police reports to describe the attire of suspects. Basically, it wasn’t an attempt from the Sheriff’s Office to politicize the situation.

When is it not a false flag?

DOGE’s lack of transparency and questionable slate of employees have been repeatedly raised by media outlets. Additionally, Musk’s opinion on an agency is also highly valued by President Trump—even if workers are kicked to the curb just on short notice. Essentially, Musk makes it look easy to disrupt and dismantle government agencies. He and his team does quick work on determining what to slash, too. It wouldn’t be surprising for copycats to think that simply putting on a DOGE shirt can get them unfettered access to government documents. They had to get inspiration from somewhere.

