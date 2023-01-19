This Incredibly Fun Action-Comedy Is What the World Needs Right Now

The world has been a mess since 2020 (or 2016, but who’s counting?). With inflation on the rise and the House back in the hands of the GOP, I’m nervous that 2023 will just be more of the same. When will we break the cycle?!

After watching the new trailer for an upcoming action-comedy I hadn’t heard of, I feel a little better about this year. At least 2023 will bring us a funny movie with a bunch of women kicking butt. I didn’t know I needed Polite Society, but I am so glad this trailer is here.

Big Trouble, Little Sister, No Mercy

Focus Features describes the plot of Polite Society as:

A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood.

This movie looks so fun. It isn’t often that we get to see amazing sibling dynamics in an action movie. There’s a supportive sister helping her little sister become a stuntwoman! A pretty wedding! A heist! An adult man whining to his mom! Sign me up for all of this. Priya Kansara (Bridgerton) is the heroic Ria Khan who just wants her sister, played by Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), to have a good life. I’m already loving Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel) as a villainous mom.

Polite Society was written and directed by Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts) and hits theaters on April 28.

