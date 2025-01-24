‘This dude is our F-ing president???’: Trump serves word salad in latest California criticism

Donald Trump thinks that the fires in California could be put out if they just let the water “flow.” Sir….that’s not how wildfires work.

During a trip to North Carolina, President Trump began talking about the situation in California. As fires continue to burn through the southern part of the state, Trump’s idea of how to fix it really is the most confusing of sentences. Does he not now that California is also in a drought? Like….they need water to live too.

When talking about the fire, Trump responded by saying “It could’ve been put out if they let the water flow, but they didn’t let the water flow.” As someone who used to live above the lake that they often take water from for wildfires, this isn’t just a “let’s turn the hose on” situation. These fires are dangerous, large, and not easy to contain.

I think that one X user put it best: It is embarrassing that THIS is our president.

This dude is our F-ing president??? — Ðoge~Panda (@topherAlba26) January 24, 2025

As Brandon Carmondy wrote on X “There’s nothing behind those cold dead eyes we are all in so much danger. I want to laugh because it’s not funny he wouldn’t give AF if we all died.” And that’s basically what is going to happen. That man does not care about anyone who didn’t vote for him, which is not what a president is supposed to do.

People have died, lost their homes, and the President of the United States is giving advice on how to stop the fire? He should be working to send support to California. If you’re wondering why he doesn’t care, it is probably because California didn’t vote for him. Which is kind of his whole thing. He doesn’t care anyway but especially not for those who voted Blue instead.

What water does he think exists?

We’ve seen a lot of half-baked ideas come out of X recently. One person said that the state is right next to the ocean as if SALT water was a great idea for a fire (it is not). Others, like Trump, think that everyone can just use their hose to take on the flames. Again, not really an option.

But for the President of the United States to shame the first responders working tirelessly to keep Californians and their homes safe by fighting against the wildfires and the ever changing winds that have kept the fires going is disgraceful. This is who you guys wanted as your president? Are the MAGA proud that this man is mocking a state that needs help?

Anyway, Trump doesn’t know what he is talking about and I hope that those fighting the wildfires know that so many Americans support them and appreciate their work to keep everyone safe.

