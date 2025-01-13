Donald Trump on 'Meet the Press' on December 8, 2024
‘This ABANDONS his campaign pledge’: Trump admits he won’t end the Russia-Ukraine war upon first day back in office

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jan 13, 2025 02:30 am

President-elect Donald Trump promised during his campaign that he is capable of ending the Russia-Ukraine war “within 24 hours” of his presidency. While that was obviously an absurd statement, Trump himself has conceded that his campaign promise would be impossible.

In a press conference, a reporter asked Trump when he’s expected to have a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump responded, “He wants to meet, and we’re setting it up.” He went on to claim that he’s in contact with other world leaders and other people to meet up with. Trump confirmed that he’d rather wait until after the 20th of January to hold an audience with Putin.

The reporter clarified if Trump will be meeting with Putin and President Xi Jinping of China in the form of a summit. Trump said that it was “to be determined.” Nevertheless, Trump restated that the war must end and described it as a “bloody mess.” Social media users were quick to condemn Trump for backtracking on his promise. One X user expressed disappointment in Trump’s response. “This ABANDONS his campaign pledge.”

Not only did the president-elect project himself as a candidate of peace, but he also promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war rapidly within his presidency. Trump defended that he needed to become president in order to resolve the crisis. He certainly oversold his campaign promise.

A worrying stance

Trump blamed outgoing President Joe Biden for changing the US position on NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) membership for Ukraine. “Well, then Russia has somebody right on their doorstep, and I could understand their feelings about that.” He floats the idea that vouching for Ukraine’s NATO membership can be interpreted as provocation against Moscow. Regardless of the incoming US president’s lack of support, Ukraine is still attempting to become part of NATO. After all, a position in the alliance will obligate other member states to defend Ukraine.

