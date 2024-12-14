‘NO F—– WAY’: Trump allegedly admits ending the Ukraine-Russia war is more difficult than he thought

Donald Trump is learning that his grand ideas aren’t that easy to make into realities. Gee, it’s almost like all of us who knew he was lying tried to tell the MAGA fans this information…

MAGA fans have been quick to think that Trump can fix all of America’s issues, many of which his first term caused. But their beliefs that Trump has some kind of unlimited power won him a second term. Truly, the things they let this man lie to them about baffle the mind.

Beyond Trump quickly learning that he can’t just make the price of eggs whatever he wants, he is now admitting that stopping the current war between Russia and Ukraine isn’t an easy fix. Originally, he told his base that he could end it in 24 hours. Now, Trump is admitting that it might not be that quick of a turn around.

???? Trump admits that concluding a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine "in 24 hours" is a more difficult task than he thought… pic.twitter.com/NjBPQ6QYmx — The Ukrainian Review (@UkrReview) December 12, 2024

It is almost like we all said that was going to be the case.

His fanbase continues to ignore reality though. One even wrote “lol whatever bro. Watch what happens on day 1” in response to the news. Trump himself is admitting this but sure! Watch what happens on day 1 (Eggs will still be expensive and the war will not be over. That’s what).

It just is a wash and repeat of the same lies and nonsense with this group of people. They think Trump is a miracle worker and it is just going to end up with everyone continually being disappointed. So now, he isn’t some miracle worker. He can’t just stop a war because he says so and now we’re stuck with four years of lies because all of the MAGA fans fell for his nonsense yet again. In what world could he control the price of EGGS?! Let alone stop a WAR.

