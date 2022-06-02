While corporate logos may only be surface-level support for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion a few weeks of the year when it’s profitable, the original live-action Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, has continued to remind everyone that Woman Woman is for everyone. After sharing stunning art by Paulina Ganucheau for DC’s Pride, Carter fought back the haters by making make it very clear she’s not tolerating bigotry.

Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Paulina Ganucheau for @DCComics ✨ pic.twitter.com/zpPKELsQkp — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention.



Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

Carter’s right. We can’t know what William Marston and fellow creatives (including his partners Elizabeth Holloway and Olive Byrne) thought about Wonder Woman being a queer or trans icon. However, we do know that Marston, Holloway, and Byrne were far more progressive in their ideas of gender and sexuality than their peers and even many people today. In addition to living in a polyamorous relationship, they were interested in the concept of bondage (kink) and introduced that into the text. Many queer and trans writers for Wonder Woman have long established Wonder Woman and other Amazons as important icons of the LGBTQ+ community.

(DC)

Unless everyone on Themyscira was ace (except Prince’s mother in some versions), then obviously many women would find love and comfort with each other—something those outside of Themyscira would call gay, pansexual, bisexual, demi, etc. A few years back, Diana was confirmed as canonically bisexual and later was official, official with Zala Jor-El. In the latest run of Nubia & the Amazons by Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala, trans women joined Themyscira and officially became an Amazon. Bia got to experience the naming process on an island paradise and was welcomed by her sisters.

Carter reminds people of this fact semi-regularly. However, considering the recent rollback of what few protections exist for trans people and their families it is always worth repeating. Just today, Florida’s government went against all medical and scientific consensus and evidence regarding gender-affirming health care by declaring that its own five-person team (if you give them a quick Google, you’ll see why they were picked) deemed these safe practices unsafe. Now they are moving to remove gender-affirming healthcare from Medicaid options.

(via Twitter, image: Warner Bros)

