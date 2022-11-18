Hozier and Bear McCreary came together for God of War Ragnarök to craft a song that would express, as McCreary put it, words that the lead Kratos would not express himself.

Speaking together, the creative teams explain the themes of a bear and a wolf. One a solitary hunter. Another who seeks a pack. This dyamic is an animalistic representation of the temperaments between Kratos and his son as they walk through this emotional journey of the game together.

Hozier got help from the game’s director Eric Williams, who talked him through the character arcs of Kratos and Atreus because he wouldn’t get a chance to play it. “Eric sort of talked me through the arc of the two main characters, Atreus and Kratos, their relationship and how that grows, how that erodes, and how that’s challenged, the push and pull of that.”

“It was trying to get that balance right between it being not too elegiac, not too much of an elegy, not too sweet, not too lullaby-esque, not too outrageously doom and gloom, and not too absolutely metal,” the Irish singer added.

How do you think it came together now that the game is out?

(featured image: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Director Quentin Tarantino has one more movie left and he is not in a rush to make it, since he has always promised to only make ten. (via PEOPLE)

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wants to replace Nancy Pelosi as party’s leader. (via NBC)

Amy Adams has not been approached yet to reprise her role as Lois Lane and I hope she is! (via Yahoo)

Aaron Carter’s manager says the former teen star was in “physical decline” before his sudden death. (via Page Six)

Sonic’s creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for insider traider. No outrunning that. (via The Verge)

Dead To Me‘s showrunner Liz Feldman opened up to Insider about her initial reaction to Christina Applegate’s multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. (via Insider)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]