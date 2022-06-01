The 2020 documentary following the ups and downs of internet deity Pepe the Frog is now available for free online (legally), on sites like YouTube, Tubi, and more! A play on ‘Feels Bad Man’ a.k.a. Sad Frog, Feels Good Man documents the ways in which an artist can lose control of their art in the age of memes. Pepe debuted online as a cartoon and children’s book illustration but within a few years was declared a hate symbol (in certain contexts) by groups like the Anti-Defamation League. (This org has many issues, but is still reputable for some basic info and keeps up to date in the internet age.)

Feels Good Man is now available for free streaming on YouTube and several other spots with fun names. Like Tubi. Roku. Peacock. Splart. And Gorp. Check it out! https://t.co/gcxC3qCYD4 — Feels Good Man (@feelsgoodmandoc) May 31, 2022

Produced by Giorgio Angelini, Caryn Capotosto, Arthur Jones (the director), and Aaron Wickenden, the movie features a series of interviews with Pepe creator Matt Furie as he struggles to get back control of his characters. Part of this control involves interactions on the web in a whack-a-mole sense and the other includes the formal lawsuit against large distributors of illegal merchandise like InfoWars (Alex Jones’ show).

