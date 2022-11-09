For the hardcore Build-A-Bear fans who also love Pokémon, they were recently awarded for their loyal by being the first to learn of the newest slew of Pokémon plushies added to the Build-a-Bear collection. Most of the Pokémon added up until this point were mostly based on popularity and recognition. While the newest entry to the club may be just that, it’s cool to see the crossover merch actually include a bear pokémon.

The 13-inch plush comes with 5 sounds and is only available online. Teddiursa costs $40, but if you want the sleeper and hoodie, the total reaches $65 before shipping. They are honestly losing out on selling the hoodie in child and adult sizes because outfit coordination is always in. Other Pokémon in the collection include Pikachu, Eevee, Scorbunny, Grookey, Gengar, Squirtle, and Charmander—all with a clothing, accessories, and sound.

I’ve seen conflicting reports on whether or not Snorlax is a bear. While he has bear-like (“ursid-like”) qualities, there’s a severe lack of evidence. Teddiursa also has the evolution to Ursaring (also introduced in Generation II), further cementing its place as a bear. Snorlax just has Munchlax, who was added three generations later. I’m convinced that Munchlax’s more bear-like qualities sort of retconned the acceptance of Snorlax as a bear because people already assumed it was. Snorlax remains massively popular. Don’t worry because they are releasing Snorlax with an adorable pajama set, too!

(via Nintendo Soup, featured image: Rainbow)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

Apartheid Clyde’s ever-changing Twitter rules cause confusion for users. (via The Hill)

Cherokee writer Rebecca Nagle breaks down everything missing from The New York Times‘ awful coverage of SCOTUS’ challenge of the Indian Child Welfare Acts. (via Twitter)

Lin-Manuel Miranda becomes an immortal god as he joins the Percy Jackson & The Olympians cast. (via Deadline)

Israel’s relationship with the U.S. has always shifted. Here’s some of the pre-9/11 coverage and how that has shaped policy. (via AJ+)

What did you see today, Mary Suevians?

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]