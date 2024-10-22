‘They’re laughing at us’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fries Donald Trump’s McDonald’s visit

United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Donald Trump’s McDonald’s visit, warning fast-food workers that the former president was mocking them.

Recommended Videos

On October 20th, Trump pulled a strange stunt when he suddenly decided to go to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania and work the frying station. Photos quickly circulated the internet of Trump standing in the drive-thru window and posing for the camera with a box of fries while wearing a yellow and blue apron. Reports quickly arose that Trump didn’t actually work a McDonald’s shift but posed for pictures at a closed McDonald’s, servicing a group of carefully pre-selected customers. On top of that, despite being overly happy to pose with his fries and apron, he evaded a question about raising the minimum wage. His entire stunt was about trying to create the illusion that he’s one with the working class, but when it comes to reality, he has no plans to help these individuals.

Conservatives ignored all the red flags of Trump’s visit, fawning over his odd McDonald’s appearance and gleefully repeating baseless claims that Kamala Harris lied about working at the franchise in college. However, Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Trump’s ridiculous McDonald’s cosplay stunt and called him out for mocking actual workers.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Trump is making fun of people who work at McDonald’s

While speaking with the United Auto Workers, Ocasio-Cortez criticized Trump’s McDonald’s stunt. She pointed out that Trump was making fun of fast-food workers. After all, for all his claims that Harris never worked at McDonald’s, the truth is he himself couldn’t be more far removed from these workers. He’s a billionaire born into wealth, given hundreds of millions of dollars by his father, and never had a real job in his entire life. Yet, he somehow thought it was a good idea to put on a little costume and parade around a McDonald’s.

Ocasio-Cortez pointed out Trump didn’t even try to learn what it’s like to be a fast food worker, stating, “You’ve got Donald Trump putting on a little McDonald’s costume because he thinks that’s what people do.” She told workers plainly, “They’re not trying to empathize with us. They are making fun of us.” Ocasio-Cortez also mentioned Elon Musk’s scheme to get pro-Trump supporters to register to vote by promising $1 million a day to a random person who signs his PAC petition. Musk, who has emerged as a diehard Trump fan, is also taking advantage of working-class individuals. Ocasio-Cortex explains that he knows people are struggling to make ends meet, so he responds by “dangling a million bucks” in front of them “if they dance for him.”

While Trump and Musk might feign trying to “connect” with middle-class workers, Ocasio-Cortez says at the end of the day, “They turn around and go into their car, they’re laughing at us; they think we are the suckers.” Immediately after cosplaying a McDonald’s worker, Trump failed to answer a question about the minimum wage and gleefully showed off his McDonald’s pin while ignoring the devastation of Hurricane Helene visible in the background. While Musk is dangling money in front of working-class individuals, he also was charging Hurricane Helene survivors $400 for his Starlink technology.

Musk and Trump are not for the working class, and they do not relate to or connect to the working class whatsoever. Trump’s McDonald’s stunt doesn’t change this. He’s no different from every other rich celebrity who has made the tone-deaf decision to cosplay as a working-class individual without knowing the first thing about these workers.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy