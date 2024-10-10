Elon Musk Offers Free Starlink to Hurricane Victims That Isn’t Actually Free

Since Hurricane Helene struck, Elon Musk has been bragging about providing free Startlink to victims. However, it turns out his “free” Starlink deal isn’t actually free.

Recommended Videos

Hurricane Helene struck in September 2024, causing widespread damage and loss of life in the Southeastern United States. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall on September 26 and caused destruction and deaths in six states. It washed away roads and homes and has left over 230 individuals dead and counting. Many individuals are still unaccounted for, while thousands are without power and still need aid and assistance. Unfortunately, the hurricane and its relief efforts have been highly politicized, with conspiracy theories even getting in the way of relief efforts by spreading misinformation.

Musk has been involved in the wave of right-wing misinformation about Hurricane Helene spreading on X, as he reposted outrageous conspiracy theories about FEMA withholding aid from victims and all of FEMA’s aid going to illegal immigrants. Simultaneously, he started claiming that he was involved in relief efforts and offering free Starlink service to victims through his company, SpaceX.

Areas affected by Hurricane Helene are currently eligible for 30 days of free Starlink service to help with response and recovery efforts → https://t.co/SmoEBQdQQR pic.twitter.com/FBeBtn8cqn — Starlink (@Starlink) October 2, 2024

Although conservatives quickly began pushing the narrative that Musk was the hero of Hurricane Helene, reports quickly arose debunking his “free” Starlink efforts.

Elon Musk charges Hurricane Helene victims $400 for Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet network launched by SpaceX, of which Musk is the CEO. Essentially, customers purchase dishes or terminals that can connect to the Internet through thousands of low-earth orbit satellites. The technology does have advantages, especially since it can be used in places like Ukraine and states impacted by Hurricane Helene to replace internet networks that were destroyed or disrupted. Since one of the significant drawbacks of the technology is its cost, many were thrilled to hear of Musk’s offer of free Starlink for 30 days.

However, Starlink isn’t actually free for hurricane victims. As reported by The Register, Musk only offered to make Starlink’s subscription costs for internet service free for 30 days. The technology itself, though, is not free and will cost Hurricane Helene victims a whopping $400. One needs a terminal to connect to the internet, and they typically cost $350 but are on sale for $299 for disaster victims. However, between shipping costs and tax, the total still nearly tops $400. Plus, the free subscription costs only last for the first month. If customers don’t find a different internet network source before then, the paid subscription will go into effect, which runs $120 a month.

It’s not just the costs that are raising eyebrows but also the impracticality of the technology. Boone resident Kinney Baughman noted to The Register that Starlink would only be helpful in specific cases, such as those anticipating being without an internet connection for a long time. A major problem is that Starlink shipping takes 1 – 2 weeks. So, many people who purchase the terminal for $400 may find that their services were restored by the time the product arrives. Baughman explained that if a UPS truck can drive through the area to deliver the package, it’s probably a sign that the situation isn’t too bad and that service will return shortly. Those who don’t anticipate service for months may need a terminal, but then there’s the question of whether a UPS truck could even get through the badly affected areas.

Another problem is that those in badly affected areas don’t have electricity either, which is necessary for a Starlink terminal to work. Meanwhile, it’s also hard to even sign up for Starlink and schedule a delivery for the product if you don’t have an internet connection in the first place. There are likely victims using their last battery life and spending time trying to get a few bars of service to access Starlink’s offer, only to find the site asking them for $400.

Of course, Musk also used his Starlink initiative to spread more misinformation. He took to X, claiming that planes trying to deliver terminals were being turned away because the FAA and FEMA shut down airspace. Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, stepped in to debunk the rumor that airspace was shut down and personally called Musk to explain FAA regulations. Musk, though, still refused to take back his conspiracies about FEMA and FAA restricting aid to victims.

Elon Musk just called out @PeteButtigieg – still no response. pic.twitter.com/ggfG6yqce0 — ?? Lady of USA ?? (@ladyofusa) October 4, 2024

Ultimately, Musk’s terminals have had some positive impact, as they’ve been delivered and set up in public buildings. However, the impact is a far cry from the free, magical internet connection Musk initially tried to promise with Starlink. Since reports surfaced that Starlink wasn’t free for hurricane victims, the site added a note acknowledging the $400 caveat to Musk’s deal. Musk, for some reason, is so concerned that the U.S. government is withholding aid from hurricane victims, but maybe he should be more concerned about the billionaire with endless resources withholding aid unless victims hand over $400.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy