‘What an utterly weird thing to do:’ Wait, was Trump ‘working at’ a closed McDonald’s?

Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are doing everything they can to earn those key swing votes. In order to sell himself as a “man of the people,” Trump visited one of his favorite restaurant chains, McDonald’s, to work the fryers. Only, this McDonald’s may not have been, if reports are to be believed, actually open.

Recommended Videos

Recently, Trump took umbrage with how Harris has been using the fact she worked at a McDonald’s as a talking point in her campaign. So, off to Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, he went to man the fry station and talk to customers for a few hours or so. He did so all while claiming that he has now worked there longer than Harris, feeding into his baseless claim that Harris lied about her time as a McDonald’s employee. Since then though, the internet has asserted the restaurant was, in fact, shut through the whole stunt, with people claiming that the McDonald’s was closed down and those who went were carefully chosen.

The Trump McDonalds thing was choreographed and staged. The restaurant was closed down, covered in Secret Service, the people going through the drive through were handpicked, careful and intentional camera placement. All staged. pic.twitter.com/apq6o6jpaP — JP (@DirtRoadPickup) October 20, 2024

The former President has a well-documented love for the fast food franchise, boasting about how often he eats from there and even offering a McDonald’s buffet to guests at the White House. Now I love a good Sausage Egg McMuffin, but if I was invited to the White House to celebrate my achievements disappointment would not cover how I’d feel about receiving a McDonald’s dinner.

Should he have kept it open?

The argument now lies over whether or not Trump should have kept it open to interact with real people, not just those handpicked to pander to him. In some way, it could be seen as a security measure, especially given the recent assassination attempts on Trump’s life. Of course, it would be considered high risk to let anyone drive up and get so close to the presidential candidate without any screening, this I can understand. But for Trump to falsely claim Harris lied about working in McDonald’s only to create a seemingly fake photo-op himself is hypocrisy at its finest.

Many feel that a billionaire playing “dress up” to pander to the working class masses is also just tacky and proves how far out of touch Trump is with the American people. In a thread discussing the event, One Reddit user posted,

“Real workers are struggling to afford to live and this completely out of touch billionaire decides to close a restaurant for the day so that he can play pretend? It’s hard enough to believe that this is actually real, let alone come up with a plausible reason for it… What an utterly weird thing to do.”

On the topic of those very workers and the raising of minimum wage, Trump had very little to say spending most of his time taking shots at Harris. He also added some further worrying comments about accepting the election results, responding to reporters’ questions with “Sure, only if it’s a fair election.” The event has caught the attention of many with #staged now trending on X.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy