‘They actually voted for a demented orange baboon’: The internet isn’t standing for any Kamala Harris slander

“American dodged a bullet” wrote a detractor of Kamala Harris on X. The internet returned fire.



Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t even know the Pledge of Allegiance.



This is absolutely pathetic. Listen as she tries to recite it and completely messes it up.



America dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/SoLD99uYDP — Chester Tam (@islantstudio) January 3, 2025

The user made the claim that a minor stutter Harris made while reciting the pledge of allegiance means that she doesn’t know the grade school recitation by heart. Harris’ flub can barely be heard in the video, but claims of Harris’ perceived mistake have since caught on like wildfire, with Fox News reporting it as an “embarrassment.” In response, one X user shot back about the embarrassment that Harris’ detractors voted into office, the “demented orange baboon” Donald Trump.





People mocking Vice President Kamala Harris fumbling a few words when they actually voted for a demented orange baboon to be their President? — Debbie Newall (@deboranewall) January 3, 2025

When it comes to public flubs, Donald Trump has quite a track record. While on the campaign trail, the president elect cheffed up word salad on the podium on multiple occasions. On of the most infamous was his rant on the word “groceries,” where he defined the term to “sort of mean everything you eat. The stomach speaking.”

Trump: The word grocery. It’s a sort of simple word. It sort of means everything you eat. The stomach is speaking pic.twitter.com/ZphiRNfgf7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Then there’s the infamous “I never understood wind” quote uttered by Trump while he was airing out his distaste for wind farms. And of course, Trump’s utterly confounding “covfefe” tweet that confused the entire nation.



So that is what you guys about bashing an individual not knowing the pledge of allegiance. You got the unqualified individual back in the White House again and you cannot show some dignity. I cannot wait til trump mess up this country again and then people like you complain. pic.twitter.com/iTH79rctvg — Burton Lewis (@blew009) January 3, 2025

This user points out that the people mocking Harris voted for an “unqualified individual” who is going to mess up more than just a few words while running the country. Trump’s administration has left many experts bracing for widespread socioeconomic fallout. Trump’s tariff plan is expected to bring about inflation and job loss. Trump’s “mass deportation” plan to forcibly remove millions of migrants will devastate both American families and industries. Trump’s tax plan will raise taxes on everyone but the nation’s 5% top wealthiest earners, and his dubious Cabinet appointees could place everything from vaccines to Medicare to Social Security in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, while Kamala Harris’ detractors claim that they “dodged a bullet” when she lost the election, this user reminds them that the man they voted for “dodged the draft.” According to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, the president-elect made up a “bone spurs” injury in order to avoid serving in Vietnam.

Just like trump dodged the draft — the fat scrappy doo (@zappynine) January 3, 2025

Another user suggested that Trump on whether or not he knows the Lord’s Prayer, considering he’s “super Christian” and frequently courts an evangelical base. Trump was seen attempting to recite the Lord’s Prayer without a teleprompter, and was barely able to get through it.

Does Trump know it? — Alex C (@AlextheMovieGuy) January 3, 2025

“Does Trump know it?” asked one user about the pledge of allegiance. Given Trump’s inability to recite one of the most important prayers recited by his Christian voting base, it’s a fair question to ask.

Chester has apparently never stuttered in his entire life. Gotta find every bullshit reason to hate on someone cause god knows there isn't any valid reasons — John (@BlackCatPaco) January 3, 2025

One of the original tweet’s most popular responses came from this user, who sums up that Harris’ detractors are finding a “bullish*t reason” to hate on her because there aren’t any “valid reasons.” They believe Kamala’s flub is minor at best, the kind that any person could make. “Chester has apparently never stuttered in his entire life,” they wrote – pointing out the ludicrousness of the fault finding. In a followup tweet, the user says that the mistake was “less than five seconds worth” of the entire pledge, and that Harris’ haters are simply grasping at straws in hopes to find a criticism that will stick. In this case, Harris is the one dodging bullets after all.

