These Tucker Carlson Leaks Keep Getting Better and Better

Ah, never miss an opportunity to kick a racist, fascist, rich jag when he’s down, so with that in mind, I come to you bearing gifts: New Tucker Carlson leaks are here! This time, he’s less racist and more liberal bashing, so you know, it’s a flavor of Tucker you know and loathe, but with an added layer of paranoia and longing for the good ole days of the OG sexual harasser of Fox News himself, Roger Ailes.

Genuinely, I have not seen that man’s name in print in a very long time, and I’ve written extensively about Fox News, if that tells you something. The only one longing for the worst person to ever roam the halls of Fox News is the second-worst person to roam the halls of Fox News. Per The Guardian:

Fox News was under attack from liberals and its former chief executive Roger Ailes would have “never put up with this shit”, Tucker Carlson told his producer in new leaked video of the fired Fox star. Describing a conversation with an unnamed female executive at the rightwing network, Carlson said: “I was like, she’s got a lot of liberals working over there. And, you know, they see this as war and we’re the main force on the other side. “That’s crazy. If you’ve got pronouns in your Twitter bio, you shouldn’t work here because we can’t trust you because you’re on the other side. “Just because you’re liberal doesn’t mean you did this. It does mean you shouldn’t work here. And Roger would never put up with this shit.”

First and foremost, I know you’re wondering if this is the same conversation in which he called a female executive a c*** and got himself fired as a result, and it’s unclear, so apologies on that. I wish I could shed light on that, but go ahead and pretend either way, depending on whether it makes the story better for you. It’s Tucker Carlson; he’s the worst. Paint him in as bad a light as possible as you can. Secondly, imagine being such an avowed jerk that your list of enemies is so long that you have to include an entire political ideology on it. That’s an achievement. Like, if being a raging a-hole were an Olympic Sport, Tucker Carlson would be Michael Phelps and have the most gold medals of all time.

So, if you’re a little confused as to the context of this particular exchange, Tucker is paranoid about leaks from his show, since he had interviewed Ye (a.k.a. Kanye West) and the interview went off the rails. There were portions of the interview that he and his team never wanted to see the light of day, and yet somehow, they did. Per the above source:

The producer, Justin Wells, said: “I knew it was going to leak when we taped that interview. I told everyone on the team in New York: ‘Get that on the hard drives immediately, get that out of Fox’s file system, off its servers immediately. If you need it to cut for the show, rename it to something that sort of they can’t find. Do that now.’ We did all that and it still leaked. “Nobody’s been leaked that I know of besides us,” he adds, “so whoever’s leaking is targeting us.” Carlson said he would not “name names” about which liberals were leaking but also described “Judge Jeanine’s guy” as “horrible” and “a screaming leftwing lunatic”. […] Carlson said the Pirro staffer “totally dicked over his anchor, and then we expect he’s not going to dick over the network. Like, I don’t have specific information on it, but … … it’s crazy … It’s like I’m always telling people, I’m telling my children, like, ‘You know what the truth is? You can feel it. Don’t lie to yourself.’”

Look, I’m a big believer that if you treat people poorly, they will find ways to screw you over. That absolutely seems like the case here. Tucker, in all of his texts, comes off like a tool. So, he gets treated like one, yet he has so little self-awareness that he can’t quite put two and two together, so he has to play the victim and blame the liberals instead. It’s hilarious.

For context, the Piro staffer named above apparently tried to intervene on Piro’s show to stop her from going on air and promoting false claims about 2020 election fraud. (He was, of course, unsuccessful.) You know, the very thing that got Fox News sued for billions of dollars?

I love this. I love everything about it. Tucker Carlson is the very definition of “often wrong, never in doubt.” He was saying this so confidently, with his whole chest, that liberal leakers were the problem and not, you know, that he was doing bad things on the company’s dime with the company’s money and the company’s resources, and then he had the gall to blame people within the organization trying to shield the organization from liability as if they were the problem. It’s spectacular! These leaks are confirming what we always knew to be true about Tucker Carlson: He’s racist! He’s sexist! He’s a buffoon! I hope the leaks never end.

(featured image: )

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]