These Priceless Memes Prove Benoit Blanc Should Be in Every Movie

We’ve been through a lot in 2022. There’s been major ups and downs that make us all glad to be heading into a new year. Some of it has been good, but we’ve also had a ton of garbage thrown at us. Thankfully, Netflix and writer/director Rian Johnson took pity on us and gave the world a wonderful gift at the end of the year so we can end on a high note.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a hilarious murder mystery thriller film that is flawless from beginning to end. The entire cast, writers, and director knocked it out of the park. One of the best things about this movie is the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Craig may have played James Bond, but Benoit Blanc is his most iconic role. The internet can’t seem to get enough of his overdone accent, so a new meme was born. Now we can all imagine Benoit Blanc popping up in all of our favorite movies.

It’s time for the Benoit Blanc Multiverse

Benoit Blanc is amazing in the Knives Out movies. He is smart, charming, and hilarious. Plus, his fashion sense is next level. It isn’t surprising that the internet is already fan-casting who they want him to star alongside in the third franchise installment. (Yes, I am also hoping for a “Blanc meets the Muppets” scenario). But picturing Blanc in the next movie still isn’t enough for Twitter—he’s got to be in everything.

(benoit blanc getting ratatouilled) muh gawd, this creatuh – well, this RAT – he's controllin muh ev'ry move like i'm some sortuh puppet! damn this infernal rodentia, movin me against muh will… but i'd be lyin if i said i didnt wannuh see wheyuh this goes — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) December 27, 2022

*Benoit Blanc voice*

“I do believe the man we think is Castor Troy might in fact be Sean Archer by means of some kind of face-swapping technology…but that…would mean that Sean Archer…is…oh lord…no!” — Ross W Berman IV (4K+BLU-RAY+DIGITAL) (@RossWBermanIV) December 28, 2022

*Benoit Blanc voice* By travelling to 1955 Marty McFly is caught in the imbroglio of preventing his own birth. It makes no damn sense. It compels me though. — John Chambers (@JCComposer) December 29, 2022

[Benoit Blanc voice] It seems to me that the real full metal alchemist was only partly metal, which is humdinger of a doozy of a misnomer. https://t.co/G2WKhQcT6K — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) December 29, 2022

Benoit Blanc playing Pokémon: the tragedy of these uh so-cahled pocket monstrosities is that no one gentleman can possahbly catch all of them? Yet, and I do genuihnely believe this, the triumph of our human race is that we continue to try — Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) December 27, 2022

[Benoit Blanc voice] The discerning amongst you would realize Rouzebud was the moniker of the deceased's erst·hwile means of snow transportation https://t.co/YPazvVZaYT — Shanthanu (@towardstengen) December 28, 2022

[Benoit Blanc in Jurassic Park] So whatchyuh tellin me is that this confoundin mosquituh is of an utmost importance in the untanglin and producin of this here dino DNA? Sweet beans, life does have a way of, well uh, findin a way — breebunn (@breebunn) December 29, 2022

[Benoit Blanc voice] now her sistah was a witch, correct? and what was HER sistah? the wicked witch of the East — JRR Jokien ?️?? (@joshcarlosjosh) December 29, 2022

Is there anything that Benoit couldn’t improve on? What would you like to see his Foghorn Leghorn-inspired accent in? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Netflix)

