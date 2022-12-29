These Priceless Memes Prove Benoit Blanc Should Be in Every Movie
Sweet beans!
We’ve been through a lot in 2022. There’s been major ups and downs that make us all glad to be heading into a new year. Some of it has been good, but we’ve also had a ton of garbage thrown at us. Thankfully, Netflix and writer/director Rian Johnson took pity on us and gave the world a wonderful gift at the end of the year so we can end on a high note.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a hilarious murder mystery thriller film that is flawless from beginning to end. The entire cast, writers, and director knocked it out of the park. One of the best things about this movie is the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Craig may have played James Bond, but Benoit Blanc is his most iconic role. The internet can’t seem to get enough of his overdone accent, so a new meme was born. Now we can all imagine Benoit Blanc popping up in all of our favorite movies.
It’s time for the Benoit Blanc Multiverse
Benoit Blanc is amazing in the Knives Out movies. He is smart, charming, and hilarious. Plus, his fashion sense is next level. It isn’t surprising that the internet is already fan-casting who they want him to star alongside in the third franchise installment. (Yes, I am also hoping for a “Blanc meets the Muppets” scenario). But picturing Blanc in the next movie still isn’t enough for Twitter—he’s got to be in everything.
Is there anything that Benoit couldn’t improve on? What would you like to see his Foghorn Leghorn-inspired accent in? Let us know in the comments!
