The ‘Until Dawn’ movie wants to be different from the game, and here’s how

Since it was announced, the film adaptation of the wildly popular 2015 video game Until Dawn has been under high scrutiny. And for good reason.

The game is a cinematic masterpiece in its own right, and anything following it has a high legacy to live up to. I’ve played it multiple times since 2015, and because of its format, there is almost always something new, and no game is ever played the same way twice. Contention surrounding the film adaptation has been high, especially after the first trailer was released.

It was our first glimpse at just how much it would be deviating from the storyline and atmosphere fans of the game know and love. There was not much initial excitement, and it seemed like Until Dawn would be dead on the vine come April.

However, a new trailer was just released, and this one digs deeper into the story. We get to see that, though the storyline is different, the basis of it remains the same. As a choice-based game, having the night restart every time they die in the film version of Until Dawn is an incredibly smart way to incorporate that. Fans will know of the butterfly effect scenarios and how they can alter your trajectory as you play.

Per the official synopsis: “One year after her sister disappeared, Clover and her friends head to the remote valley where she vanished to search for answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they soon encounter a masked killer who murders them one by one. However, when they mysteriously wake up at the beginning of the same night, they’re forced to relive the terror over and over again.”

Sometimes change is good!

Ignoring the vitriol over this change, this seems like a great idea and a way for it to have its own legacy. Honestly, I think I was one of the few not excited when the adaptation was initially announced, because playing the game is like watching a film in its own right. And though I do understand the desire to faithfully adapt games to the big screen, giving us the bones of Until Dawn in an entirely new scenario is a smart move. If I want to watch the game, I’ll play the game.

Of course, time will tell if this is a worthy vision to live up to its namesake. The trailer does give us glimpses at what seem like some familiar characters. And though the snowy landscape will be deeply missed, having the familiar voice of Peter Stormare gives us at least an echo of what we are already familiar with.

Now if you’ll excuse me, it’s time to play Until Dawn again.

