Everything we learned at BlumFest 2024 at NYCC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Indie horror production company Blumhouse is back in theaters with some of our favorite films and it was also back at New York Comic Con to tease 10 upcoming titles. The Mary Sue was able to attend this year’s BlumFest panel and trust me when I say you’re going to be excited about what’s coming up.

Moderated by Nicole Byer (Nailed it!), the BlumFest panel featured not only studio exec Jason Blum, but talent such as Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day), and Meghann Fahy (White Lotus). Attendees were also surprised at the beginning with a video of Kevin Bacon asking you to “get in the van.” Afterward, a scannable QR code took you to a mailing list to sign up for The Van, Blumhouse’s fan program. Listen, if Kevin Bacon asks, I’ll do it.

What are Blumhouse’s upcoming projects?

One thing I’ve always loved about Blumhouse is its extensive and diverse range of films and projects. There’s truly something for everybody. The slate of upcoming projects continues that tradition. Director Leigh Whannell joined Blum on stage first to discuss his upcoming Wolf-Man project and give fans a full trailer. As a modern reimagining of the classic wolf-man tale, it seems terrifying already. If there is anybody I trust to lead this project, it’s Whannell.

Attendees also saw the first-ever trailer for Christopher Landon’s upcoming film The Drop. It follows a woman on a date who receives a mysterious AirDrop that turns her night upside down. The first look at the film’s poster was also shown via a QR code for fans to share.

They also showed a trailer for another upcoming film, Jaume Collet-Serra’s (Black Adam) The Woman in the Yard, and a final trailer for Blumhouse’s first-ever game Fear the Spotlight, released on October 22. The Woman in the Yard promises to unsettle everybody even in the middle of the afternoon and Fear the Spotlight seems like an interesting dive into the video game world—with a horror twist.

Allison Williams (Get Out) dropped by to discuss M3GAN and the sequel M3GAN 2.0, and M3GAN herself appeared onscreen to remind us that she’s still here, watching us. Director Mike Flanagan (Ouija) also popped in to discuss his upcoming remake of The Exorcist. He told the crowd he “saw an opportunity to make the scariest movie I’ve ever made, and I just couldn’t resist it.” I still think about Midnight Mass so I know he’ll be able to deliver.

Blum also teased The Black Phone 2 to thunderous applause. The official poster for Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 was also revealed to the audience for the first time. It releases on December 5, 2025. At the end of the panel, fans snagged exclusive T-shirts with all the upcoming Blumhouse titles on the back. (Yes, I did grab one.)

What film are you looking forward to the most? I can’t wait to devour all of them!

