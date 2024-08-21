Brandon Sklenar defends Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover amid ‘It Ends with Us’ drama

Brandon Sklenar has broken his silence on the ongoing It Ends with Us drama, requesting that netizens stop “vilifying” the women behind the movie.

It Ends with Us is the live-action adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s controversial book of the same name. While many were concerned the movie would fall victim to the same criticisms the book received about potentially glorifying abusive relationships, a completely different controversy arose over the cast.

Upon the movie’s premiere, many on the internet noticed that director and star Justin Baldoni was doing his press separately and had been unfollowed on Instagram by Hoover and his co-stars. On top of the rumors of the cast division, It Ends with Us star Blake Lively came under scrutiny for using the movie to promote her hair care line and taking part in marketing that largely ignored the domestic abuse awareness the film is trying to raise.

The scrutiny on Lively led to her past controversies resurfacing, including an incredibly rude interview from 2016. While many have been critical of some of the actress’s statements regarding the movie, others have suggested that the backlash is turning into a smear campaign as social media seems desperate to dredge up every mistake she has ever made. Now, Sklenar has become the first It Ends with Us star to directly address the cast drama rumors.

Brandon Sklenar issues statement about It Ends with Us drama

The It Ends with Us drama has reached such heights that Sklenar issued a lengthy statement about it. The actor took to Instagram to “address all this stuff swirling online.” He began by condemning everyone who has been “vilifying” the women behind the movie, even though they “put so much of their heart and soul into making” It Ends with Us and “believe so strongly in its message.” Sklenar stated that this behavior towards Hoover, Lively, and the entire female cast and crew detracts from their “intentions” in making the film.

He goes on to tell a personal story about the film’s impact, revealing he knows someone in an abusive relationship. The movie prompted his friend to read the book, and she now credits it with “saving her life.” Sklenar wrote, “I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further.” The actor also addressed the rumors that Lively doesn’t realize the responsibility that comes with making a film with such a serious message, as he assures readers that “there isn’t a single person involved” who wasn’t aware of their responsibility to “all the women who have experienced generational trauma” and abuse.

Sklenar concluded that the movie is about helping women and giving men “a harsh reality check,” not making women the “bad guys.” He pleaded with the internet to “move past” the drama and think before spreading hatred.

Sklenar’s powerful statement succinctly explains why it’s important not to lose the message behind It Ends with Us. It may be true that the book doesn’t flawlessly execute its message and that the author and cast have personal controversies. However, it is also true that some women have been touched by the book and movie, which means one shouldn’t wholly discredit its power and potential. If it saved the woman in Sklenar’s life, it has the potential to save other lives, so long as that message is shared instead of being buried by drama.

Ultimately, the situation is a very tricky one. On the one hand, we owe it to survivors to not ignore a person’s dismissive comments or questionable conduct regarding domestic violence before hailing that individual as an ally. On the other hand, there is a difference between sharing necessary information with the public and getting carried away with rumors and gossip. Hopefully, Sklenar’s statement can help refocus attention on the true message of It Ends with Us and put a lid on the unnecessary digging into peripheral matters like cast feuds.

